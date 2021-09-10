All of the Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action in during Week Three of the high school football season. Tonight will feature 20 games involving L-L League schools and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all of those contests.
Among the games the LNP sports writers and correspondents will be at is the Lampeter-Strasburg-Conestoga Valley contest. Jeff Reinhart will be in Witmer for that game, watching the Pioneers and Buckskins battle in the Lampeter-Bowl.
Dave Byrne will be in Lancaster to provide all the info on the Lebanon-McCaskey clash.
And Bruce Morgan will be in Ephrata where Warwick will visit the Mountaineers.
All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night. At the end of the night, the final scores will serve as links to game stories after reporters have completed their posts.
In addition to Friday's games, Jeff Reinhart will be in Neffsville at noon Saturday to share the details on the Harrisburg at Manheim Township contest.
Friday's games
Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley
Warwick at Ephrata
Lebanon at McCaskey
Hanover at Columbia
Hempfield at Central York
Archbishop Carroll at Lancaster Catholic
Daniel Boone at Garden Spot
Donegal at Eastern York
Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown
Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township
Muhlenberg at Solanco
Governor Mifflin at Cocalico
Northeastern York at Penn Manor
Kutztown at Pequea Valley
York Tech at Northern Lebanon
Pottstown at Octorara
Elco at Conrad Weiser
Cedar Crest at Carlisle
Wilson at Exeter
Annville-Cleona at Littlestown
Saturday's game
Harrisburg at Manheim Township