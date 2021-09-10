All of the Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action in during Week Three of the high school football season. Tonight will feature 20 games involving L-L League schools and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all of those contests.

Among the games the LNP sports writers and correspondents will be at is the Lampeter-Strasburg-Conestoga Valley contest. Jeff Reinhart will be in Witmer for that game, watching the Pioneers and Buckskins battle in the Lampeter-Bowl.

Dave Byrne will be in Lancaster to provide all the info on the Lebanon-McCaskey clash.

And Bruce Morgan will be in Ephrata where Warwick will visit the Mountaineers.

All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night. At the end of the night, the final scores will serve as links to game stories after reporters have completed their posts.

In addition to Friday's games, Jeff Reinhart will be in Neffsville at noon Saturday to share the details on the Harrisburg at Manheim Township contest.

Friday's games

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley

Warwick at Ephrata

Lebanon at McCaskey

Hanover at Columbia

Hempfield at Central York

Archbishop Carroll at Lancaster Catholic

Daniel Boone at Garden Spot

Donegal at Eastern York

Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown

Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township

Muhlenberg at Solanco

Governor Mifflin at Cocalico

Northeastern York at Penn Manor

Kutztown at Pequea Valley

York Tech at Northern Lebanon

Pottstown at Octorara

Elco at Conrad Weiser

Cedar Crest at Carlisle

Wilson at Exeter

Annville-Cleona at Littlestown

Saturday's game

Harrisburg at Manheim Township