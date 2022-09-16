Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will play in 20 games this weekend and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of every game. 19 contests will go down on Friday night, with one more coming on Saturday.
The Exeter-Governor Mifflin matchup is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Click here to view Jeff Reinhart's pregame coverage.
SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
The live scores of all the Friday games will be listed below, with story links added after finals are confirmed.
Some games stories may not appear until Saturday.
Friday's games
All games will kick off at 7 p.m.
Section One: Cedar Crest at Penn Manor
Section One: McCaskey at Hempfield
Section One: Wilson at Reading
Section Two: Conestoga Valley at Warwick
Section Two: Exeter at Governor Mifflin
Section Two: Lebanon at Muhlenberg
Section Three: Garden Spot at Daniel Boone
Section Three: Solanco at Ephrata
Section Three: Twin Valley at Fleetwood
Section Four: Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal
Section Four: Octorara at Cocalico
Section Four: Wyomissing at Berks Catholic
Section Five: Hamburg at Annville-Cleona
Section Five: Kutztown at Schuylkill Valley
Section Five: Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
Section Five: Pequea Valley at Northern Lebanon
Non-league: Manheim Township at Spring-Ford
Non-league: Red Lion at Elizabethtown
Non-league: Susquehannock at Manheim Central
Saturday's games
Section Four: Elco at Conrad Weiser, 6 p.m.