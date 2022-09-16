Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will play in 20 games this weekend and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of every game. 19 contests will go down on Friday night, with one more coming on Saturday.

The Exeter-Governor Mifflin matchup is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Click here to view Jeff Reinhart's pregame coverage.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

The live scores of all the Friday games will be listed below, with story links added after finals are confirmed.

Some games stories may not appear until Saturday.

Friday's games

All games will kick off at 7 p.m.

Section One: Cedar Crest at Penn Manor

Section One: McCaskey at Hempfield

Section One: Wilson at Reading

Section Two: Conestoga Valley at Warwick

Section Two: Exeter at Governor Mifflin

Section Two: Lebanon at Muhlenberg

Section Three: Garden Spot at Daniel Boone

Section Three: Solanco at Ephrata

Section Three: Twin Valley at Fleetwood

Section Four: Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal

Section Four: Octorara at Cocalico

Section Four: Wyomissing at Berks Catholic

Section Five: Hamburg at Annville-Cleona

Section Five: Kutztown at Schuylkill Valley

Section Five: Lancaster Catholic at Columbia

Section Five: Pequea Valley at Northern Lebanon

Non-league: Manheim Township at Spring-Ford

Non-league: Red Lion at Elizabethtown

Non-league: Susquehannock at Manheim Central

Saturday's games

Section Four: Elco at Conrad Weiser, 6 p.m.