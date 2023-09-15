Week 4 of the high school football season brings the start of section play for Lancaster-Lebanon League teams. There are 16 L-L League games and two nonleague contests Friday.
LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all the games. The scores of all the contests, which are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the final scores will become links to game stories when reporters file their articles.
In addition, the link to the game story for Manheim Central's win at Susquehannock, which was played Thursday, is also below.
And the story of Saturday's Berks Catholic-Wyomissing matchup will also be available when that Section Four battle is complete.
Thursday's game
Nonleague
Manheim Central 28, Susquehannock 7
Friday's games
L-L LEAGUE
Section One
Penn Manor 13, Cedar Crest 42, FINAL
Hempfield 34, McCaskey 20, end of the 3rd quarter
Reading 14, Wilson 38, end of the 3rd quarter
Section Two
Warwick 7, Conestoga Valley 12, 4th quarter
Governor Mifflin 9, Exeter 31, FINAL
Muhlenberg 13, Lebanon 7, FINAL
Section Three
Daniel Boone 9, Garden Spot 37, FINAL
Ephrata 55, Solanco 29, FINAL
Fleetwood 12, Twin Valley 49, 4th quarter
Section Four
Cocalico 49, Octorara 14, FINAL
Conrad Weiser 21, Elco 28, FINAL
Donegal 6, Lampeter-Strasburg 50, FINAL
Section Five
Annville-Cleona 28, Hamburg 7, FINAL
Columbia 20, Lancaster Catholic 42, FINAL
Schuylkill Valley 49, Kutztown 21, FINAL
Northern Lebanon 35, Pequea Valley 15, FINAL
NONLEAGUE
Spring-Ford 28, Manheim Township 63, 4th quarter
Elizabethtown 0, Red Lion 39, FINAL
Saturday's game
L-L LEAGUE
Section Four
Berks Catholic at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
