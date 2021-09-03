There are 16 football games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams being played tonight and LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all of those contests.

Among the games the LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will cover is the Hempfield at Manheim Central game where Jeff Reinhart will be on hand to provide details on the Black Knights-Barons clash.

Will Welliver will be in Mount Joy to report on the Columbia-Donegal contest.

Kevin Freeman will have the scoop on the Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic game, and Dave Byrne will be in Witmer to pass along all the info on the Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley contest.

All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night. The scores will be links to game stories when the reporters complete their articles later tonight.

Week Two of high school football began with three games Thursday. Here are the results of those contests.

Thursday's games

Cedar Cliff 33, Cocalico 27

Central Dauphin East 28, Warwick 21

Fleetwood 38, Annville-Cleona 14

Friday's games

Manheim Central 14, Hempfield 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Penn Manor 0

Conestoga Valley 38, Garden Spot 23

Donegal 28, Columbia 18

Dallastown 41 Manheim Township 38

York 54, McCaskey 7

Lancaster Catholic 14, Delone Catholic 7

Mechanicsburg 14, Elizabethtown 7 (OT)

Kennard-Dale 33, Solanco 15

Ephrata 28, Palmyra 7

Cedar Crest 52, Gettysburg 14

Governor Mifflin 42, Wilson 14

Hanover 41, Pequea Valley 20 Final

Elco 21, Schuylkill Valley 6 Final

Hamburg 46, Northern Lebanon 7 Final

Reading 42, Lebanon 22 Final

SATURDAY’S GAME

Octorara 48, York Tech 0 Final