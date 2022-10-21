Lancaster-Lebanon League football is nearing the end of the regular season, and things continue to heat up.

Entering Week Nine, 16 teams from the L-L are in the playoff window for their respective classes in District Three, with a handful of others on the bubble. From here on out, every win matters even more.

Our game of the week is in Elizabethtown, where the Bears will host Garden Spot in a fight for second place in Section Three. LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be on site for live coverage and for our weekly pregame livestream at 6:30 p.m., which you can check out here.

That game and the other L-L contests are all listed below. The scores for each game and links to stories will be posted once finalized.

Section One

Hempfield at Cedar Crest Penn Manor at Manheim Township McCaskey at Wilson

Section Two Conestoga Valley at Exeter Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin Warwick at Lebanon

Section Three Twin Valley at Daniel Boone Garden Spot at Elizabethtown Fleetwood at Solanco

Section Four Cocalico at Berks Catholic Conrad Weiser at Lampeter-Strasburg Elco at Donegal Wyomissing at Octorara

Section Five Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley Kutztown at Columbia Hamburg at Northern Lebanon Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic Non-League Reading at Central York Muhlenberg at Ephrata