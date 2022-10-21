Lancaster-Lebanon League football is nearing the end of the regular season, and things continue to heat up.
Entering Week Nine, 16 teams from the L-L are in the playoff window for their respective classes in District Three, with a handful of others on the bubble. From here on out, every win matters even more.
Our game of the week is in Elizabethtown, where the Bears will host Garden Spot in a fight for second place in Section Three. LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be on site for live coverage and for our weekly pregame livestream at 6:30 p.m., which you can check out here.
That game and the other L-L contests are all listed below. The scores for each game and links to stories will be posted once finalized.
Section One
Hempfield at Cedar Crest
Penn Manor at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Wilson
Section Two
Conestoga Valley at Exeter
Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin
Warwick at Lebanon
Section Three
Twin Valley at Daniel Boone
Garden Spot at Elizabethtown
Fleetwood at Solanco
Section Four
Cocalico at Berks Catholic
Conrad Weiser at Lampeter-Strasburg
Elco at Donegal
Wyomissing at Octorara
Section Five
Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley
Kutztown at Columbia
Hamburg at Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic
Non-League
Reading at Central York
Muhlenberg at Ephrata