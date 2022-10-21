Exeter vs. Hempfield - L-L League football
Exeter’s Miles Brant (24) takes off after an interception against Hempfield during first half action of an L-L football game at Hempfield High School Friday Oct. 14, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

Lancaster-Lebanon League football is nearing the end of the regular season, and things continue to heat up.

Entering Week Nine, 16 teams from the L-L are in the playoff window for their respective classes in District Three, with a handful of others on the bubble. From here on out, every win matters even more.

Our game of the week is in Elizabethtown, where the Bears will host Garden Spot in a fight for second place in Section Three. LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be on site for live coverage and for our weekly pregame livestream at 6:30 p.m., which you can check out here.

That game and the other L-L contests are all listed below. The scores for each game and links to stories will be posted once finalized.

Section One

Hempfield at Cedar Crest

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Wilson

Section Two

Conestoga Valley at Exeter

Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin

Warwick at Lebanon

Section Three

Twin Valley at Daniel Boone

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown

Fleetwood at Solanco

Section Four

Cocalico at Berks Catholic

Conrad Weiser at Lampeter-Strasburg

Elco at Donegal

Wyomissing at Octorara

Section Five

Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley

Kutztown at Columbia

Hamburg at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic

Non-League

Reading at Central York

Muhlenberg at Ephrata

