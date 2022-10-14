The scholastic football season is already at Week 8 and the races for L-L League section titles and District Three playoff berths are coming into focus.
There are 19 football games involving L-L schools Friday night, including Exeter at Hempfield -- the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Jeff Reinhart will be in Landisville to deliver the scoop on the Eagles-Black Knights contest.
Reinhart will also have a pregame interview approximately 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. start. You can check out the livestream here.
That game and the other L-L contests are all listed below. The scores for each game will be updated throughout the night. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories.
Note: Some game stories may not be posted until Saturday.
Section One
Cedar Crest at McCaskey
Manheim Township vs. Reading
Wilson vs. Penn Manor
Section Two
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central
Lebanon at Governor Mifflin
Warwick at Muhlenberg
Section Three
Solanco at Daniel Boone
Elizabethtown at Fleetwood
Ephrata at Twin Valley
Section Four
Berks Catholic at Octorara
Donegal at Cocalico
Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser
Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco
Section Five
Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg
Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown
NONLEAGUE
Exeter at Hempfield
Central Mountain at Garden Spot