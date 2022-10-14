LL Football WK 7 006.jpg
Buy Now

Hempfield’s Cannon Biscoe kicks the ball as Brian Williams holds against Wilson during first half action of an L-L League football game in John Gurski Stadium at Wilson high school in West Lawn Friday Oct. 7, 2022.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

The scholastic football season is already at Week 8 and the races for L-L League section titles and District Three playoff berths are coming into focus.

There are 19 football games involving L-L schools Friday night, including Exeter at Hempfield -- the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Jeff Reinhart will be in Landisville to deliver the scoop on the Eagles-Black Knights contest.

Reinhart will also have a pregame interview approximately 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. start. You can check out the livestream here.

That game and the other L-L contests are all listed below. The scores for each game will be updated throughout the night. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories.

Note: Some game stories may not be posted until Saturday.

Section One

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Manheim Township vs. Reading

Wilson vs. Penn Manor 

Section Two

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central

Lebanon at Governor Mifflin

Warwick at Muhlenberg

Section Three

Solanco at Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown at Fleetwood

Ephrata at Twin Valley

Section Four

Berks Catholic at Octorara

Donegal at Cocalico

Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco

Section Five

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg

Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown

NONLEAGUE

Exeter at Hempfield

Central Mountain at Garden Spot

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags