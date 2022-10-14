The scholastic football season is already at Week 8 and the races for L-L League section titles and District Three playoff berths are coming into focus.

There are 19 football games involving L-L schools Friday night, including Exeter at Hempfield -- the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Jeff Reinhart will be in Landisville to deliver the scoop on the Eagles-Black Knights contest.

Reinhart will also have a pregame interview approximately 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. start. You can check out the livestream here.

That game and the other L-L contests are all listed below. The scores for each game will be updated throughout the night. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories.

Note: Some game stories may not be posted until Saturday.

Section One Cedar Crest at McCaskey Manheim Township vs. Reading Wilson vs. Penn Manor

Section Two Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central Lebanon at Governor Mifflin Warwick at Muhlenberg

Section Three Solanco at Daniel Boone Elizabethtown at Fleetwood Ephrata at Twin Valley

Section Four Berks Catholic at Octorara Donegal at Cocalico Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco

Section Five Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley Northern Lebanon at Columbia Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown

NONLEAGUE Exeter at Hempfield Central Mountain at Garden Spot