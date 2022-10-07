There are six Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams still undefeated heading into Week 7 of the season, and two of them will meet tonight. The Elizabethtown-Solanco matchup is the the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Both teams are 6-0 overall, 2-0 in league play.

Jeff Reinhart will be in Quarryville to provide all the details on the Bears-Golden Mules Section Three clash, and he will also have a live pregame interview about 30 minutes before the contest.

In all, 18 games involving L-L League football teams will be played tonight. Each of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening, and at the end of the night the final scores will become links to games stories.

Note: Some scores may not have links until Saturday.

All Friday night games begin at 7 p.m. except the Warwick at Souderton contest, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, a Saturday afternoon game, Cocalico at Wyomissing, is also listed below and will updated with a game story when that contest is final.

Friday's games Section One Manheim Township at Cedar Crest Hempfield at Wilson McCaskey vs. Reading

Section Two Governor Mifflin at Conestoga Valley Muhlenberg at Exeter Manheim Central at Lebanon

Section Three Elizabethtown at Solanco Fleetwood at Ephrata Twin Valley at Garden Spot

Section Four Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg Donegal at Conrad Weiser Octorara at Elco Section Five Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona Columbia at Schuylkill Valley Hamburg at Pequea Valley Kutztown at Northern Lebanon

NONLEAGUE Warwick at Souderton Daniel Boone vs. Penn Manor

Saturday's game Section Four Cocalico at Wyomissing