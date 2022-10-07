Solanco vs. Ephrata - L-L League football
Buy Now

Solanco quarterback Brody mellinger (12) dives infor a touchdown against Ephrata during first half action of an L-L League section three football game at the War Memorial Field in Ephrata Friday Sept. 16, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

There are six Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams still undefeated heading into Week 7 of the season, and two of them will meet tonight. The Elizabethtown-Solanco matchup is the the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Both teams are 6-0 overall, 2-0 in league play.

Jeff Reinhart will be in Quarryville to provide all the details on the Bears-Golden Mules Section Three clash, and he will also have a live pregame interview about 30 minutes before the contest.

In all, 18 games involving L-L League football teams will be played tonight. Each of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening, and at the end of the night the final scores will become links to games stories.

Note: Some scores may not have links until Saturday.

All Friday night games begin at 7 p.m. except the Warwick at Souderton contest, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, a Saturday afternoon game, Cocalico at Wyomissing, is also listed below and will updated with a game story when that contest is final.

Friday's games

Section One

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Wilson

McCaskey vs. Reading

Section Two

Governor Mifflin at Conestoga Valley

Muhlenberg at Exeter

Manheim Central at Lebanon

Section Three

Elizabethtown at Solanco

Fleetwood at Ephrata

Twin Valley at Garden Spot

Section Four

Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg

Donegal at Conrad Weiser

Octorara at Elco

Section Five

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Schuylkill Valley

Hamburg at Pequea Valley

Kutztown at Northern Lebanon

NONLEAGUE

Warwick at Souderton

Daniel Boone vs. Penn Manor

Saturday's game

Section Four

Cocalico at Wyomissing

