There are six Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams still undefeated heading into Week 7 of the season, and two of them will meet tonight. The Elizabethtown-Solanco matchup is the the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week. Both teams are 6-0 overall, 2-0 in league play.
Jeff Reinhart will be in Quarryville to provide all the details on the Bears-Golden Mules Section Three clash, and he will also have a live pregame interview about 30 minutes before the contest.
In all, 18 games involving L-L League football teams will be played tonight. Each of the contests, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening, and at the end of the night the final scores will become links to games stories.
Note: Some scores may not have links until Saturday.
All Friday night games begin at 7 p.m. except the Warwick at Souderton contest, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, a Saturday afternoon game, Cocalico at Wyomissing, is also listed below and will updated with a game story when that contest is final.
Friday's games
Section One
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Wilson
McCaskey vs. Reading
Section Two
Governor Mifflin at Conestoga Valley
Muhlenberg at Exeter
Manheim Central at Lebanon
Section Three
Elizabethtown at Solanco
Fleetwood at Ephrata
Twin Valley at Garden Spot
Section Four
Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg
Donegal at Conrad Weiser
Octorara at Elco
Section Five
Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Schuylkill Valley
Hamburg at Pequea Valley
Kutztown at Northern Lebanon
NONLEAGUE
Warwick at Souderton
Daniel Boone vs. Penn Manor
Saturday's game
Section Four
Cocalico at Wyomissing