There are 19 games this weekend involving Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams, including the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week (Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic).
Jeff Reinhart will be on hand Friday night to provide all the details on the Hawks-Crusaders Section Five contest. Reinhart will also have a live pregame interview about 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. start.
All 17 of Friday's L-L League football games listed below will be updated with scores throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories.
Some of the game stories may not appear until Saturday.
In addition, there are two nonleague games involving L-L teams Saturday afternoon that will also be links to game stories after they are final.
Friday's games
Section One
Reading at Cedar Crest
Penn Manor at Hempfield
McCaskey at Manheim Township
Section Two
Lebanon at Conestoga Valley
Warwick at Exeter
Muhlenberg at Manheim Central
Section Three
Daniel Boone at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Ephrata
Solanco at Twin Valley
Section Four
Conrad Weiser at Berks Catholic
Elco at Cocalico
Wyomissing at Donegal
Lampeter-Strasburg at Octorara
Section Five
Annville-Cleona at Kutztown
Pequea Valley at Columbia
Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Northern Lebanon
Saturday's games
Wilson at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood, 1 p.m.