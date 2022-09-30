2022 Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
There are 19 games this weekend involving Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams, including the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week (Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic).

Jeff Reinhart will be on hand Friday night to provide all the details on the Hawks-Crusaders Section Five contest. Reinhart will also have a live pregame interview about 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. start.

Click here to watch the interview.

All 17 of Friday's L-L League football games listed below will be updated with scores throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories.

Some of the game stories may not appear until Saturday.

In addition, there are two nonleague games involving L-L teams Saturday afternoon that will also be links to game stories after they are final.

Friday's games

Section One

Reading at Cedar Crest

Penn Manor at Hempfield

McCaskey at Manheim Township

Section Two

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley

Warwick at Exeter

Muhlenberg at Manheim Central

Section Three

Daniel Boone at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Ephrata

Solanco at Twin Valley

Section Four

Conrad Weiser at Berks Catholic

Elco at Cocalico

Wyomissing at Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg at Octorara

Section Five

Annville-Cleona at Kutztown

Pequea Valley at Columbia

Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Northern Lebanon

Saturday's games

Wilson at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood, 1 p.m.

