The LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will be at every game involving L-L football teams tonight.
The LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week is the Conrad Weiser at Octorara contest. Players from that game and many other L-L League contests, will be wearing T-shirts to honor Mason Ellingsworth, an Octorara senior.
Ellingsworth, who played for the Braves, lost his legs in an accident June 1 when a tractor he was riding in was hit by a large vehicle with a crane.
The T-shirts, which cost $25, have raised more than $20,000 for the Ellingsworth family.
John Walk will in Atglen to report from the contest around 6:35 p.m.
Click here to watch the interview.
All the games, which begin a 7 p.m., are listed below. Each of the contests will be updated with scores throughout the night. The final scores will become links to game stories when reporters file their articles.
Some stories may not be posted until Saturday.
Section One
Cedar Crest at Wilson
Hempfield at Manheim Township
Reading vs. Penn Manor
Section Two
Exeter at Lebanon
Governor Mifflin at Muhlenberg
Warwick at Manheim Central
Section Three
Elizabethtown at Twin Valley
Fleetwood at Garden Spot
Ephrata at Daniel Boone
Section Four
Conrad Weiser at Octorara
Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg
Wyomissing at Elco
Donegal at Berks Catholic
Section Five
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Kutztown at Hamburg
Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley
Nonleague
Plymouth-Whitemarsh at McCaskey
Conestoga Valley at Solanco