The LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will be at every game involving L-L football teams tonight.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week is the Conrad Weiser at Octorara contest. Players from that game and many other L-L League contests, will be wearing T-shirts to honor Mason Ellingsworth, an Octorara senior.

Ellingsworth, who played for the Braves, lost his legs in an accident June 1 when a tractor he was riding in was hit by a large vehicle with a crane.

The T-shirts, which cost $25, have raised more than $20,000 for the Ellingsworth family.

John Walk will in Atglen to report from the contest around 6:35 p.m.

All the games, which begin a 7 p.m., are listed below. Each of the contests will be updated with scores throughout the night. The final scores will become links to game stories when reporters file their articles.

Some stories may not be posted until Saturday.

Section One Cedar Crest at Wilson Hempfield at Manheim Township Reading vs. Penn Manor Section Two Exeter at Lebanon Governor Mifflin at Muhlenberg Warwick at Manheim Central Section Three Elizabethtown at Twin Valley Fleetwood at Garden Spot Ephrata at Daniel Boone Section Four Conrad Weiser at Octorara Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg Wyomissing at Elco Donegal at Berks Catholic Section Five Columbia at Annville-Cleona Kutztown at Hamburg Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley Nonleague Plymouth-Whitemarsh at McCaskey Conestoga Valley at Solanco