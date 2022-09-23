Week Two Football 002.jpg
Octorara’s Braeden Wood throws the ball against Pequea Valley during first half action of an L-L league football game at Pequea Valley High School Friday Sept. 2, 2022.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

The LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will be at every game involving L-L football teams tonight.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week is the Conrad Weiser at Octorara contest. Players from that game and many other L-L League contests, will be wearing T-shirts to honor Mason Ellingsworth, an Octorara senior.

Ellingsworth, who played for the Braves, lost his legs in an accident June 1 when a tractor he was riding in was hit by a large vehicle with a crane.

The T-shirts, which cost $25, have raised more than $20,000 for the Ellingsworth family.

John Walk will in Atglen to report from the contest around 6:35 p.m.

All the games, which begin a 7 p.m., are listed below. Each of the contests will be updated with scores throughout the night. The final scores will become links to game stories when reporters file their articles.

Some stories may not be posted until Saturday.

Section One

Cedar Crest at Wilson

Hempfield at Manheim Township

Reading vs. Penn Manor

Section Two

Exeter at Lebanon

Governor Mifflin at Muhlenberg

Warwick at Manheim Central

Section Three

Elizabethtown at Twin Valley

Fleetwood at Garden Spot

Ephrata at Daniel Boone

Section Four

Conrad Weiser at Octorara

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg

Wyomissing at Elco

Donegal at Berks Catholic

Section Five

Columbia at Annville-Cleona

Kutztown at Hamburg

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley

Nonleague

Plymouth-Whitemarsh at McCaskey

Conestoga Valley at Solanco

