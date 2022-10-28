The L-L League football regular-season finales are being played this weekend. Section titles and District Three playoff berths are on the line. Among the games that will decide a section title is the Exeter-Manheim Central battle of unbeatens, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.
John Walk will be in Manheim tonight to provide all the details on that contest and he will also have a live pregame interview from the stadium around 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. kickoff.
That game is one of 18 involving L-L league teams on the slate tonight. The contests, all listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night. When the games are complete, the final scores will become links to game stories from LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents.
There is also a Saturday game listed below.
Friday's games
Section One
Hempfield vs. Reading at Shirk Stadium
Wilson at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at McCaskey
Section Two
Muhlenberg at Conestoga Valley
Exeter at Manheim Central
Governor Mifflin at Warwick
Section Three
Daniel Boone at Fleetwood
Ephrata at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Solanco
Section Four
Berks Catholic at Elco
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
Octorara at Donegal
Section Five
Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Hamburg
Pequea Valley at Kutztown
Lancaster Catholic at Schuylkill Valley
Nonleague
Cedar Crest at Lebanon
Twin Valley vs. Hatboro-Horsham
Saturday’s game
Section Four
Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.