The L-L League football regular-season finales are being played this weekend. Section titles and District Three playoff berths are on the line. Among the games that will decide a section title is the Exeter-Manheim Central battle of unbeatens, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.

John Walk will be in Manheim tonight to provide all the details on that contest and he will also have a live pregame interview from the stadium around 30 minutes before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

That game is one of 18 involving L-L league teams on the slate tonight. The contests, all listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night. When the games are complete, the final scores will become links to game stories from LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents.

There is also a Saturday game listed below.

Friday's games

Section One

Hempfield vs. Reading at Shirk Stadium

Wilson at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at McCaskey

Section Two

Muhlenberg at Conestoga Valley

Exeter at Manheim Central

Governor Mifflin at Warwick

Section Three

Daniel Boone at Fleetwood

Ephrata at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Solanco

Section Four

Berks Catholic at Elco

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

Octorara at Donegal

Section Five

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Hamburg

Pequea Valley at Kutztown

Lancaster Catholic at Schuylkill Valley

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Lebanon

Twin Valley vs. Hatboro-Horsham

Saturday’s game

Section Four

Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.