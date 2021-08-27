The high school football season begins tonight with 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.
Among the games the LNP staff will be at this evening is the clash between Lampeter-Strasburg and Warwick that Jeff Reinhart will cover in Lititz.
John Walk will be in Millersville to provide the details of the Conestoga Valley-Penn Manor game.
And Mike Gross will have all the info on the Lebanon-Cedar Crest contest.
The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.
Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.
Here are the games scheduled for tonight.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Garden Spot at Twin Valley
Muhlenberg at Ephrata
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central
Palmyra at Solanco
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
McCaskey vs. Reading at Albright
Dallastown at Hempfield
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Columbia at Eastern York
Octorara at Kennard-Dale
Central Dauphin at Wilson