The high school football season begins tonight with 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams and LNP | LANCASTERONLINE will have coverage of all those contests.

Among the games the LNP staff will be at this evening is the clash between Lampeter-Strasburg and Warwick that Jeff Reinhart will cover in Lititz.

John Walk will be in Millersville to provide the details of the Conestoga Valley-Penn Manor game.

And Mike Gross will have all the info on the Lebanon-Cedar Crest contest.

The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.

Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.

Here are the games scheduled for tonight.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Garden Spot at Twin Valley

Muhlenberg at Ephrata

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central

Palmyra at Solanco

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

McCaskey vs. Reading at Albright

Dallastown at Hempfield

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Columbia at Eastern York

Octorara at Kennard-Dale

Central Dauphin at Wilson