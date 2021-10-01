The Lancaster-Lebanon League will play its first football section games tonight. Sports writers and correspondents for LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all 12 of the contests.

Among the reporters who will be at the first games that count in this season's L-L League standings will be John Walk. He will be in Millersville to cover the Section One clash between Wilson and Penn Manor.

Jeff Reinhart have the scoop on the Section Two Warwick at Manheim Central matchup.

And Mike Gross will be in Atglen to provide the details on the Section Three opener between Columbia and Octorara.

The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.

Section One

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Hempfield

Wilson at Penn Manor

Section Two

Solanco at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Manheim Central

Section Three

Garden Spot at Donegal

Ephrata at Lebanon

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic

Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon

Columbia at Octorara

Elco at Pequea Valley