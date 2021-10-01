The Lancaster-Lebanon League will play its first football section games tonight. Sports writers and correspondents for LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all 12 of the contests.
Among the reporters who will be at the first games that count in this season's L-L League standings will be John Walk. He will be in Millersville to cover the Section One clash between Wilson and Penn Manor.
Jeff Reinhart have the scoop on the Section Two Warwick at Manheim Central matchup.
And Mike Gross will be in Atglen to provide the details on the Section Three opener between Columbia and Octorara.
The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.
Section One
Cedar Crest at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Hempfield
Wilson at Penn Manor
Section Two
Solanco at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown
Warwick at Manheim Central
Section Three
Garden Spot at Donegal
Ephrata at Lebanon
Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic
Section Four
Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon
Columbia at Octorara
Elco at Pequea Valley