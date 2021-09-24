After four weeks of playing schools from other leagues, Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will play other L-L squads tonight.

Although the games will not count in the league standings, teams from Section One will play teams from Section Two. And Section Three schools will battle Section Four teams with the exception being Ephrata hosting Daniel Boone of the Berks Inter-County League.

Sports writers and correspondents for LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all 12 of the contests.

Scores for the games, which are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the scores will be links to game stories for each contest.

Among the games covered will be the Manheim Township-Cocalico matchup in Denver, which Jeff Reinhart will be at to provide all the details.

And John Walk will be in West Lawn to give us the scoop on the Manheim Central-Wilson contest.

Here's the schedule for all the games.

Section One vs. Section Two

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Solanco

Elizabethtown at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Warwick

Manheim Township at Cocalico

Manheim Central at Wilson

Section Three vs. Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic

Garden Spot at Pequea Valley

Donegal at Elco

Octorara at Lebanon

Lampeter-Strasburg at Northern Lebanon

Nonleague

Daniel Boone at Ephrata