The Lancaster-Lebanon League will play its first football section games tonight. Sports writers and correspondents for LNP | LancasterOnline will have coverage of all 11 of the contests.

Among the reporters who will be at the first games that count in this season's L-L League standings will be John Walk. He will be in Millersville to cover the Section One clash between Wilson and Penn Manor.

Jeff Reinhart have the scoop on the Section Two Warwick at Manheim Central matchup.

And Mike Gross will be in Atglen to provide the details on the Section Three opener between Columbia and Octorara.

The games, which all begin at 7 p.m. and are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening with scores. At the end of the night, each final score will be a link to the game story for the contest.

Section One

Manheim Township 35, Cedar Crest 7, 4th quarter

Hempfield 41, McCaskey 0, 4th quarter

Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6, FINAL

Section Two

Cocalico 21, Solanco 14, 3rdd quarter

Conestoga Valley 28, Elizabethtown 14, 4th quarter

Warwick 35, Manheim Central 28, 3rd quarter

Section Three

Garden Spot at Donegal, ppd.

Ephrata 35, Lebanon 20, 3rd quarter

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Lancaster Catholic 14, 4th quarter

Section Four

Annville-Cleona 41, Northern Lebanon 0, 4th quarter

Octorara 21, Columbia 20, 3rd quarter

Elco 56, Pequea Valley 0, 4th quarter