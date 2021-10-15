There are 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games being played this evening and LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents were at every game to provide details on the contests.

John Walk was in Neffsville for the clash between Section One rivals Hempfield and Manheim Township. Jeff Reinhart has the scoop on the Columbia-Annville-Cleona Section Three battle, and Steve Navaroli was in Witmer for the Manheim Central-Conestoga Valley Section Two matchup.

All of the games, which are listed below, are now final. At the end of the night, the final scores will become links for game stories.

Section One

Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14, FINAL

Penn Manor 21, McCaskey 17, FINAL

Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 24, FINAL

Section Two

Cocalico 49, Elizabethtown 28

Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 0

Section Three

Donegal 35, Ephrata 27, FINAL

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Garden Spot 20, FINAL

Lancaster Catholic 71, Lebanon 8, FINAL

Section Four

Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 48, FINAL

Elco 43, Northern Lebanon 32