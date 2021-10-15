There are 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games being played this evening and LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents were at every game to provide details on the contests.
John Walk was in Neffsville for the clash between Section One rivals Hempfield and Manheim Township. Jeff Reinhart has the scoop on the Columbia-Annville-Cleona Section Three battle, and Steve Navaroli was in Witmer for the Manheim Central-Conestoga Valley Section Two matchup.
All of the games, which are listed below, are now final. At the end of the night, the final scores will become links for game stories.
Section One
Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14, FINAL
Penn Manor 21, McCaskey 17, FINAL
Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 24, FINAL
Section Two
Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 0
Section Three
Donegal 35, Ephrata 27, FINAL
Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Garden Spot 20, FINAL
Lancaster Catholic 71, Lebanon 8, FINAL
Section Four
Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 48, FINAL