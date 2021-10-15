There are 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games being played this evening and LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will be at every game to provide details on the contests.
John Walk with be in Neffsville for the clash between Section One rivals Hempfield and Manheim Township. Jeff Reinhart will have the scoop on the Columbia-Annville-Cleona Section Three battle, and Steve Navaroli will be in Witmer for the Manheim Central-Conestoga Valley Section Two matchup.
All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the final scores will become links for game stories.
Section One
Hempfield at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at McCaskey
Wilson at Cedar Crest
Section Two
Cocalico at Elizabethtown
Manheim Central at Conestoga Valley
Section Three
Donegal at Ephrata
Lampeter-Strasburg at Garden Spot
Lancaster Catholic at Lebanon
Section Four
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Northern Lebanon