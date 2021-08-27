The high school football season began Friday. There were to be 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams. But due to thunderstorms, only six games were contested.

Final scores for the games played Friday and the list of 11 postponed contests are below.

Check back shortly and the final scores will be links to game stories.

Rescheduled Games Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: Postponed to 11 a.m. on Saturday Muhlenberg at Ephrata: Postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday Lebanon at Cedar Crest: Postponed to noon on Saturday Conrad Weiser at Cocalico: Postponed to noon on Saturday Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township: Postponed to 2 p.m. on Saturday McCaskey vs Reading at Albright College: Postponed to 3 p.m. on Saturday Central Dauphin at Wilson: Postponed to 6 p.m. on Saturday Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick: Postponed to 7 p.m. on Saturday Palmyra at Solanco: Postponed to 7 p.m. on Saturday Garden Spot at Twin Valley: Postponed to 7 p.m. on Saturday Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon: Postponed to 7 p.m. on Saturday

Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.

Friday's results

Penn Manor 16, Conestoga Valley 12 Final

York Catholic 24, Lancaster Catholic 7 Final

Elizabethtown 14, Donegal 7 Final

Hempfield 28, Dallastown 21 Final

Columbia 46, Eastern York 25 Final

Octorara 18, Kennard-Dale 16 Final

Saturday's games

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central

Muhlenberg at Ephrata

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

McCaskey vs Reading

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Palmyra at Solanco

Garden Spot at Twin Valley

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick