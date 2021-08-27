The high school football season began Friday. There were to be 17 games involving 21 L-L League teams. But due to thunderstorms, only six games were contested.
Final scores for the games played Friday and the list of 11 postponed contests are below.
Check back shortly and the final scores will be links to game stories.
Three other L-L League teams which were to start the season tonight were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Biglerville at Pequea Valley, Schuylkill at Valley at Annville-Cleona and Susquenita at Elco are all now scheduled for Nov. 5.
Friday's results
Penn Manor 16, Conestoga Valley 12 Final
York Catholic 24, Lancaster Catholic 7 Final
Elizabethtown 14, Donegal 7 Final
Hempfield 28, Dallastown 21 Final
Columbia 46, Eastern York 25 Final
Octorara 18, Kennard-Dale 16 Final
Saturday's games
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central
Muhlenberg at Ephrata
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
McCaskey vs Reading
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Palmyra at Solanco
Garden Spot at Twin Valley
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick