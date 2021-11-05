Week 11 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football has arrived, and that means the start of the District Three playoffs.

A dozen L-L League squads qualified for the postseason, and seven of them will be in action tonight. There is also one nonleague game on tonight’s schedule, and one L-L League squad will get its postseason journey started on Saturday.

LNP | LancasterOnline has reporters covering all seven games involving L-L League teams tonight. All games start at 7 p.m.

Be sure to follow along below, as the scores will be updated throughout all the action. Once the games go final, be sure to click the links to read stories about each game:

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Central York 26, Manheim Township 14 FINAL

Wilson 50, York 32 FINAL

Hempfield 35, Central Dauphin East 2 FINAL

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND

Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14 FINAL

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

Northern York 28, Octorara 22 FINAL

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10 FINAL

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Upper Dauphin 58, Columbia 48 FINAL

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot 37, Elco 0 FINAL

SATURDAY

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Northern Lebanon at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY'S NONLEAGUE GAME

Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0 FINAL

