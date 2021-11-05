Week 11 of Lancaster-Lebanon League football has arrived, and that means the start of the District Three playoffs.
A dozen L-L League squads qualified for the postseason, and seven of them will be in action tonight. There is also one nonleague game on tonight’s schedule, and one L-L League squad will get its postseason journey started on Saturday.
LNP | LancasterOnline has reporters covering all seven games involving L-L League teams tonight. All games start at 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Central York 26, Manheim Township 14 FINAL
Wilson 50, York 32 FINAL
Hempfield 35, Central Dauphin East 2 FINAL
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND
Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14 FINAL
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
Northern York 28, Octorara 22 FINAL
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10 FINAL
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Upper Dauphin 58, Columbia 48 FINAL
NONLEAGUE
Garden Spot 37, Elco 0 FINAL
SATURDAY
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
Northern Lebanon at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY'S NONLEAGUE GAME
Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0 FINAL