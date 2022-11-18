Nine Lancaster-Lebanon League teams remain in the District 3 football playoffs, but that number is about to get a lot smaller.
Six L-L teams will be facing off against each other in three semifinal games tonight, meaning that the league is guaranteed to have at least one representative in five of the six championships in the district.
LNP | LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart will be at one of those showdowns as our Game of the Week: Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central, renewing their longtime rivalry; the winner advances to the Class 4A finals. You can check out our pregame livestream coverage here.
Two other teams have semifinal contests tonight as well, while Wyomissing will be taking on West Perry in the Class 3A championship tomorrow afternoon.
Here's the lineup for this weekend. Scores and game recaps will be posted as they come in.
Class 6A semifinals
No. 5 Manheim Township at No. 1 Hempfield, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 5A semifinals
No. 12 Cocalico at No. 1 Solanco, Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Northern York at No. 2 Exeter, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 4A semifinals
No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 2 Manheim Central, Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Twin Valley at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3A championship
No. 3 West Perry at No. 1 Wyomissing, Saturday, 1 p.m.