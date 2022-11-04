Elizabethtown vs. Solanco - L-L League football
Seven L-L League football teams will be in action when the District 3 playoffs begin tonight. Two L-L schools (Cocalico and Elizabethtown) will square off against each other in a Class 5A first-round game.

Jeff Reinhart will be in E-town to provide all the details on the Eagles-Bears matchup, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.

Reinhart will also have a pregame interview about 30 minutes before the contest here.

Below is a list of all the Friday games involving L-L League teams. Scores for the games will be undated throughout the night and the final scores will become links to game stories.

Class 5A first round

Cocalico at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Dover

Class 4A first round

Donegal at York Suburban

Class 3A quarterfinals

Upper Dauphin at Hamburg

Schuylkill Valley at West Perry

Class 2A Semifinal

Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona

