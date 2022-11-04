Seven L-L League football teams will be in action when the District 3 playoffs begin tonight. Two L-L schools (Cocalico and Elizabethtown) will square off against each other in a Class 5A first-round game.
Jeff Reinhart will be in E-town to provide all the details on the Eagles-Bears matchup, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.
Reinhart will also have a pregame interview about 30 minutes before the contest here.
Below is a list of all the Friday games involving L-L League teams. Scores for the games will be undated throughout the night and the final scores will become links to game stories.
Class 5A first round
Cocalico at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Dover
Class 4A first round
Donegal at York Suburban
Class 3A quarterfinals
Upper Dauphin at Hamburg
Schuylkill Valley at West Perry
Class 2A Semifinal
Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona