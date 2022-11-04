Seven L-L League football teams will be in action when the District 3 playoffs begin tonight. Two L-L schools (Cocalico and Elizabethtown) will square off against each other in a Class 5A first-round game.

Jeff Reinhart will be in E-town to provide all the details on the Eagles-Bears matchup, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.

Reinhart will also have a pregame interview about 30 minutes before the contest here.

Below is a list of all the Friday games involving L-L League teams. Scores for the games will be undated throughout the night and the final scores will become links to game stories.