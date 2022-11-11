The 13 L-L League football teams still alive in the District 3 playoffs all play this weekend. That includes the Trinity-Annville-Cleona Class 2A final, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.

Below is a list of all the seven Friday games involving L-L League teams. Scores for the games will be updated throughout the night, and will serve as links to the game stories when they become available.