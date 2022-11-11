The 13 L-L League football teams still alive in the District 3 playoffs all play this weekend. That includes the Trinity-Annville-Cleona Class 2A final, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.
Below is a list of all the seven Friday games involving L-L League teams. Scores for the games will be updated throughout the night, and will serve as links to the game stories when they become available.
There are also five Saturday games involving L-L schools listed below.
District 3 Playoffs
Friday's games
Class 6A quarterfinals
Carlisle at Hempfield
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley
Class 5A quarterfinals
Cocalico at Gettysburg
Class 4A quarterfinals
Milton Hershey at Twin Valley
York Suburban at Manheim Central
Susquehanna Township at Lampeter-Strasburg
Class 3A semifinals
West Perry at Lancaster Catholic
Saturday's games
Class 6A quarterfinals
Wilson at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Class 5A quarterfinals
Shippensburg at Solanco, 6 p.m.
Dover at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Class 3A semifinals
Hamburg at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Final
Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.