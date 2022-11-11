Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown - District 3 5A playoffs
Cocalico’s Sam Steffey (6) runs in for a touchdown against Elizabethtown during first half action of a District 3 class 5A football playoff game at Elizabethtown Area High School’s Thompson Field Friday Nov. 4, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The 13 L-L League football teams still alive in the District 3 playoffs all play this weekend. That includes the Trinity-Annville-Cleona Class 2A final, which is the LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week.

Below is a list of all the seven Friday games involving L-L League teams. Scores for the games will be updated throughout the night, and will serve as links to the game stories when they become available. 

There are also five Saturday games involving L-L schools listed below.

District 3 Playoffs

Friday's games

Class 6A quarterfinals

Carlisle at Hempfield

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley

Class 5A quarterfinals

Cocalico at Gettysburg

Class 4A quarterfinals

Milton Hershey at Twin Valley

York Suburban at Manheim Central

Susquehanna Township at Lampeter-Strasburg

Class 3A semifinals

West Perry at Lancaster Catholic

Saturday's games

Class 6A quarterfinals

Wilson at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Class 5A quarterfinals

Shippensburg at Solanco, 6 p.m.

Dover at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Class 3A semifinals 

Hamburg at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Final

Trinity at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

