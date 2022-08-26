The Lancaster-Lebanon League kicks off its football season tonight with 25 games. With the addition of 13 Berks County schools, the league now has 37 teams this year.

Among the expanded coverage this season will be an LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week each Friday night. The Week 1 Game of the Week is Warwick at Cocalico. John Walk will have a live pregame interview before the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will report from Denver throughout the contest. Click here to check that out.

Other games the LNP sports writers and correspondents will cover Friday include Manheim Central at West Chester East, where Jeff Reinhart will have the scoop.

Mike Gross will have the details on the Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley game.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Jason Guarente will be in Witmer to report on the Penn Manor-Conestoga Valley game.

The Hempfield at Dallastown contest will be covered by Brian Markley.

And Dave Byrne will cover the Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg game.

Below is a complete schedule of the Friday's L-L games, which all begin at 7 p.m. There are also two Saturday games listed along with their start times.

Games listed below will be updated with scores throughout the evening and will become links to articles after reporters file their game stories once the contests are complete.

Friday's Games

Warwick at Cocalico

Manheim Central at West Chester East

Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Dallastown

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Ephrata at Red Lion

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

West York at Elco

Eastern York at Columbia

York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Muhlenberg at Octorara

Roman Catholic at Wilson

Exeter at Daniel Boone

Spring-Ford at Governor Mifflin

Fleetwood at Kutztown

Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser

Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley

Loyalsock at Berks Catholic

Reading vs. Central Dauphin East

Hamburg vs. Halifax

Lebanon at Palmyra

Annville-Cleona at Hanover

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove

Pequea Valley at Biglerville

Saturday's Games

Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.

McCaskey at John Bartram, 1 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.