The Lancaster-Lebanon League kicks off its football season tonight with 25 games. With the addition of 13 Berks County schools, the league now has 37 teams this year.
Among the expanded coverage this season will be an LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week each Friday night. The Week 1 Game of the Week is Warwick at Cocalico. John Walk will have a live pregame interview before the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will report from Denver throughout the contest. Click here to check that out.
Other games the LNP sports writers and correspondents will cover Friday include Manheim Central at West Chester East, where Jeff Reinhart will have the scoop.
Mike Gross will have the details on the Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley game.
Jason Guarente will be in Witmer to report on the Penn Manor-Conestoga Valley game.
The Hempfield at Dallastown contest will be covered by Brian Markley.
And Dave Byrne will cover the Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg game.
Below is a complete schedule of the Friday's L-L games, which all begin at 7 p.m. There are also two Saturday games listed along with their start times.
Games listed below will be updated with scores throughout the evening and will become links to articles after reporters file their game stories once the contests are complete.
Friday's Games
Warwick at Cocalico
Manheim Central at West Chester East
Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Dallastown
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
Ephrata at Red Lion
Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg
West York at Elco
Eastern York at Columbia
York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Muhlenberg at Octorara
Roman Catholic at Wilson
Exeter at Daniel Boone
Spring-Ford at Governor Mifflin
Fleetwood at Kutztown
Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser
Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley
Loyalsock at Berks Catholic
Reading vs. Central Dauphin East
Hamburg vs. Halifax
Lebanon at Palmyra
Annville-Cleona at Hanover
Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove
Pequea Valley at Biglerville
Saturday's Games
Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.
McCaskey at John Bartram, 1 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.