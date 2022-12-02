There are two L-L League football teams still playing in the PIAA playoffs and both will participate in state semifinal games this weekend.

In a Class 5A semifinal, Cocalico will play Pine-Richland 7 p.m., Friday at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

And in a Class 3A semi, Wyomissing will play Neumann-Goretti 1 p.m., Saturday at Germantown Supersite in Philadelphia.

The LNP | LancasterOnline sports staff will have complete coverage of both games.

Jeff Reinhart will be in Altoona to provide the scoop on the Eagles-Rams game.

And Mike Drago of MikeDragoSports.com will have all the details on the Spartans-Saints contest.

Both games listed below will be updated as they are being played. The final scores will become links to game stories by Reinhart and Drago as they become available.

Friday's game

Class 5A semifinal

Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland

Saturday's game

Class 3A semifinal

Wyomissing vs. Neumann-Goretti