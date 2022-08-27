The Lancaster-Lebanon League kicked off its football season tonight with 25 games. With the addition of 13 Berks County schools, the league now has 37 teams this year.
Among the expanded coverage this season will be an LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week each Friday night. The Week 1 Game of the Week is Warwick at Cocalico. John Walk is reporting on that contest from Denver. Click here to check out his pregame interview.
Friday's Games
Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 7 Final
Cedar Crest 21, Abraham Lincoln 12 Final
Hempfield 30, Dallastown 13 Final
Cumberland Valley 31, Manheim Township 27 Final
Penn Manor 27, Conestoga Valley 13 Final
Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 35 Final
Lancaster Catholic 22 York Catholic 14 Final
Muhlenberg 25, Octorara 13 Final
Roman Catholic 46, Wilson 15 Final
Exeter 35, Daniel Boone 0 Final
Spring-Ford 21, Governor Mifflin 10 Final
Fleetwood 58, Kutztown 12 Final
Garden Spot 31, Conrad Weiser 6 Final
Twin Valley 39, Schuylkill Valley 12 Final
Loyalsock 34, Berks Catholic 21 Final
Central Dauphin East 31, Reading 12 Final
Hamburg 48, Halifax 6 Final
Palmyra 14, Lebanon 6 Final
Annville-Cleona 55, Hanover 12 Final
Pine Grove 14, Northern Lebanon 9 Final
Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0 Final
Saturday's Games
Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.
McCaskey at John Bartram, 1 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.