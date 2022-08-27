The Lancaster-Lebanon League kicked off its football season tonight with 25 games. With the addition of 13 Berks County schools, the league now has 37 teams this year.

Among the expanded coverage this season will be an LNP | LancasterOnline Game of the Week each Friday night. The Week 1 Game of the Week is Warwick at Cocalico. John Walk is reporting on that contest from Denver. Click here to check out his pregame interview.

Friday's Games

Cocalico 42, Warwick 27 Final

Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 7 Final

Cedar Crest 21, Abraham Lincoln 12 Final

Hempfield 30, Dallastown 13 Final

Cumberland Valley 31, Manheim Township 27 Final

Penn Manor 27, Conestoga Valley 13 Final

Red Lion 24, Ephrata 21 Final

Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 35 Final

Elco 44, West York 22 Final

Columbia 34, Eastern 7 Final

Lancaster Catholic 22 York Catholic 14 Final

Muhlenberg 25, Octorara 13 Final

Roman Catholic 46, Wilson 15 Final

Exeter 35, Daniel Boone 0 Final

Spring-Ford 21, Governor Mifflin 10 Final

Fleetwood 58, Kutztown 12 Final

Garden Spot 31, Conrad Weiser 6 Final

Twin Valley 39, Schuylkill Valley 12 Final

Loyalsock 34, Berks Catholic 21 Final

Central Dauphin East 31, Reading 12 Final

Hamburg 48, Halifax 6 Final

Palmyra 14, Lebanon 6 Final

Annville-Cleona 55, Hanover 12 Final

Pine Grove 14, Northern Lebanon 9 Final

Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0 Final

Saturday's Games

Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.

McCaskey at John Bartram, 1 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.