Five Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are still alive in the postseason and all play this weekend. There are three district titles on the line as well as a PIAA quarterfinal game.

The LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers will have complete coverage of all four games. Three games are on Friday and another is Saturday afternoon.

Scores from the games, which are listed below, will be updated throughout the night. The final scores will become links to game stories as they become available.

Friday's games

District 3 Class 4A Championship

Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

District 3 Class 5A Championship

Cocalico at Exeter, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinal

Wyomissing at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

District 3 Class 6A Championship

Manheim Township at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.