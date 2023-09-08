The weather wreaked havoc with Week 3 of the high school football season. Friday night was to feature 25 games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams. But only 11 of those contests were completed.

The other 14 were postponed or suspended until Saturday or Monday.

In addition, an updated schedule of Saturday's and Monday's games is also provided.

Thursday's Game

Littlestown 33, Annville-Cleona 21

Friday's Games

Twin Valley 49 Conrad Weiser 0

Pope John Paul II 35, Berks Catholic 0

Schuylkill Valley 48, Susquenita 14

Cedar Cliff 43, McCaskey 6

Wyomissing 35, Trinity 34

Upper Perkiomen 28, Fleetwood 24

Pottsville Nativity BVM 42, Kutztown 25 Saturday's games Manheim Township 38, Harrisburg 6 Garden Spot 27, Conestoga Valley 26 Solanco 33, Penn Manor 0, FINAL Governor Mifflin 35, Boyertown 16, FINAL Cocalico 48, Manheim Central 28, FINAL Cedar Crest 29, Warwick 23, FINAL (3OT) Palmyra 21, Donegal 14, FINAL Ephrata 51, Lebanon 12, FINAL Northern Lebanon 25, York Tech 7 FINAL Exeter 49, West York 14, FINAL Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Kennard-Dale 0 FINAL Cheltenham at Wilson, 6 p.m. Monday's games Hempfield at Central York, 4 p.m. — Central York leads 22-0 with 9:48 left in second quarter. Pequea Valley at Hanover, 5 p.m. — Hanover leads 14-6 at halftime. Lancaster Catholic at Octorara, 6 p.m. — Lancaster Catholic leads 14-7 at halftime Reading at Red Lion, 6 p.m. — Game tied 0-0 with 3:16 left in 1st quarter.