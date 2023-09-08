The weather wreaked havoc with Week 3 of the high school football season. Friday night was to feature 25 games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams. But only 11 of those contests were completed.
The other 14 were postponed or suspended until Saturday or Monday.
In addition, an updated schedule of Saturday's and Monday's games is also provided.
Thursday's Game
Littlestown 33, Annville-Cleona 21
Friday's Games
Twin Valley 49 Conrad Weiser 0
Pope John Paul II 35, Berks Catholic 0
Schuylkill Valley 48, Susquenita 14
Wyomissing 35, Trinity 34
Upper Perkiomen 28, Fleetwood 24
Pottsville Nativity BVM 42, Kutztown 25
Saturday's games
Manheim Township 38, Harrisburg 6
Garden Spot 27, Conestoga Valley 26
Solanco 33, Penn Manor 0, FINAL
Governor Mifflin 35, Boyertown 16, FINAL
Cocalico 48, Manheim Central 28, FINAL
Cedar Crest 29, Warwick 23, FINAL (3OT)
Palmyra 21, Donegal 14, FINAL
Ephrata 51, Lebanon 12, FINAL
Northern Lebanon 25, York Tech 7 FINAL
Exeter 49, West York 14, FINAL
Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Kennard-Dale 0 FINAL
Cheltenham at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Monday's games
Hempfield at Central York, 4 p.m. — Central York leads 22-0 with 9:48 left in second quarter.
Pequea Valley at Hanover, 5 p.m. — Hanover leads 14-6 at halftime.
Lancaster Catholic at Octorara, 6 p.m. — Lancaster Catholic leads 14-7 at halftime
Reading at Red Lion, 6 p.m. — Game tied 0-0 with 3:16 left in 1st quarter.
