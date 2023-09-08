Cocalico vs. Warwick - L-L League football
Buy Now

Cocalico quarterback Josh Myer (12) looks to pass against Warwick during first-half action of an L-L League football game at Warwick's Grosh Field in Lititz on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

The weather wreaked havoc with Week 3 of the high school football season. Friday night was to feature 25 games involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams. But only 11 of those contests were completed.

The other 14 were postponed or suspended until Saturday or Monday. 

In addition, an updated schedule of Saturday's and Monday's games is also provided.

Thursday's Game

Littlestown 33, Annville-Cleona 21

Friday's Games

Twin Valley 49 Conrad Weiser 0

Pope John Paul II 35, Berks Catholic 0

Schuylkill Valley 48, Susquenita 14

Cedar Cliff 43, McCaskey 6

Lower Dauphin 30, Elizabethtown 0

Elco 49, Columbia 6

Hamburg 48, Fairfield 28

Wyomissing 35, Trinity 34

Daniel Boone 51, Muhlenberg 14

Upper Perkiomen 28, Fleetwood 24

Pottsville Nativity BVM 42, Kutztown 25

Saturday's games

Manheim Township 38, Harrisburg 6

Garden Spot 27, Conestoga Valley 26

Solanco 33, Penn Manor 0, FINAL

Governor Mifflin 35, Boyertown 16, FINAL

Cocalico 48, Manheim Central 28, FINAL 

Cedar Crest 29, Warwick 23, FINAL (3OT)

Palmyra 21, Donegal 14, FINAL

Ephrata 51, Lebanon 12, FINAL

Northern Lebanon 25, York Tech 7 FINAL

Exeter 49, West York 14, FINAL

Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Kennard-Dale 0 FINAL

Cheltenham at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Monday's games

Hempfield at Central York, 4 p.m.  Central York leads 22-0 with 9:48 left in second quarter.

Pequea Valley at Hanover, 5 p.m.  Hanover leads 14-6 at halftime.

Lancaster Catholic  at Octorara, 6 p.m.  Lancaster Catholic leads 14-7 at halftime

Reading at Red Lion, 6 p.m.  Game tied 0-0 with  3:16 left in 1st quarter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags