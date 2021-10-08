There will 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games played tonight. The games, which are the slate for Week Seven of high school football and the second Friday of league contests, will all be covered by LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents.
Reporters at the games include, Jeff Reinhart, who will provide the scoop on the Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg contest; John Walk, who will be in Neffsville to report on the Penn Manor–Manheim Township game; and Mike Gross, who will be in Myerstown to share the details on the Octorara-Elco game.
All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories for the contests.
Section One
Penn Manor at Manheim Township
Cedar Crest at Hempfield
McCaskey at Wilson
Section Two
Cocalico at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Warwick
Manheim Central at Solanco
Section Three
Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg
Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata
Lebanon at Garden Spot
Section Four
Octorara at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona