There will 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games played tonight. The games, which are the slate for Week Seven of high school football and the second Friday of league contests, will all be covered by LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents.

Reporters at the games include, Jeff Reinhart, who will provide the scoop on the Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg contest; John Walk, who will be in Neffsville to report on the Penn Manor–Manheim Township game; and Mike Gross, who will be in Myerstown to share the details on the Octorara-Elco game.

All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the evening. At the end of the night, the final scores will be links to game stories for the contests.

Section One

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

Cedar Crest at Hempfield

McCaskey at Wilson

Section Two

Cocalico at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Warwick

Manheim Central at Solanco

Section Three

Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg

Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata

Lebanon at Garden Spot

Section Four

Octorara at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona