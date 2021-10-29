There are 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League football games being played tonight on what is the last day of the regular season (some teams will makeup regular-season games at a later date that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues).

Each contest will be covered by LNP | LancasterOnline sports correspondents. Many of the games will determine L-L League section titles and some have implications for District Three playoff berths.

Dave Byrne will be in West Lawn to provide the details on the Manheim Township-Wilson contest. If the Bulldogs win, they are the Section One champs outright. If the Blue Steaks are victorious, they will share the title with Wilson.

Matt Pawlikowski will have the scoop on the Cocalico at Manheim Central game, which will decide Section Two. If the Eagles win they get the section crown. If the Barons win, they will tie the Eagles atop the section.

And if the Barons win, Warwick can make it a three-way tie for the Section Two title with a win at Conestoga Valley. Bruce Morgan will be in Witmer to report on the Warriors-Buckskins game.

All of the games, which are listed below, will be updated with scores throughout the night. When the games are final, the scores will be used as links to the reporters' stories.

Section One

Manheim Township at Wilson

McCaskey at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Penn Manor

Section Two

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Solanco at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Section Three Lancaster Catholic at Donegal Ephrata at Garden Spot Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg Section Four Pequea Valley at Columbia Octorara at Northern Lebanon Elco at Annville-Cleona