With just two games left in the regular season, Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are battling for section titles and District Three playoff berths.

There are 11 L-L League games being contested tonight and LNP | LancasterOnline sports writers and correspondents will have the scoop on all of the games.

Jeff Reinhart will be in Landisville to keep you informed on the Wilson-Hempfield Section One game. Steve Navaroli will provide the details on the Section Three Elco at Columbia contest, and John Walk will be in Denver to report on the Warwick-Cocalico Section Two clash.

All of the games begin at 7 p.m., except for Conestoga Valley at Solanco, which starts at 7:30.

One other game originally on the schedule will not be played. Lebanon forfeited the game it was to play at Donegal due to the Cedars' COVID-19 issues.

Scores for the games, which are listed below, will be updated throughout the evening. At the end of the night when reporters compete their articles, the final scores will become links to game stories.

Section One

Wilson at Hempfield

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor

Manheim Township at McCaskey

Section Two

Warwick at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central

Conestoga Valley at Solanco

Section Three

Ephrata at Lampeter-Strasburg

Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic

Section Four

Annville-Cleona at Octorara

Elco at Columbia

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley