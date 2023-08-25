There is a ton of excitement in Leesport this summer, and we’re not talking about the Summer Farmers Market. No, The buzz around town is about Schuylkill Valley’s football team, and it may be similar to what the town of Odessa, Texas — remember “Friday Night Lights”? — felt about its team.

The players are talking, too.

Not smack, but about what they’re hungry for. They’re thinking of a championship banner to hang in the gym, something that never has happened in the books of Panther football.

Last year, with a finish of 5-2 in Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and 6-5 overall, the Panthers, in just the second year of the Bruce Harbach Era, came close in a battle with Lancaster Catholic to finish as section runner-up. They made it to the District Three Class 3A quarterfinals before falling.

“Our goal is we want to put a banner up there in the gym,” Harbach said. “Every other banner in there is not a football one. So we want a section title. That is their goal, and that is what they have been talking about since last year. And the community wants a title.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Bruce Harbach (third season, 8-14) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4, 4-3 • 2022 results: 6-5 (5-2 L-L) • Key players returning: TE-LB Dimitri Aletras, WR-DB-KR Colby Crills, RB-LB-KR Dominic Giuffre, OT-LB Jaden Gulley, RB-DB-P Cooper Hohenadel, WR-DB Dillon Lackner, QB Logan Nawrocki, OG Alex Rider, OG-DE Nate Searfoss, TE-LB Luke Spotts, TE-DE Theo Wysocki.

About the offense

The Panthers return all of their skill players, along with 17 seniors. Harbach said it reminds him of his state championship teams at Lancaster Catholic, that had guys like Ryan Purvis and Travis Jankowski, and that these Panthers are that athletic.

Logan Nawrocki is behind center and runs the offense well. He hands the ball off to Dominic Giuffre, an all-state player (1,542 yards, 27 TDs) who averaged 8.1 per carry.

Luke Spots, at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, is a tight end Harbach compared to Purvis. Dimitri Aletras is another weapon for Nawrocki. Colby Crills is at wideout, a slot where the Panthers can go seven deep.

“The nice thing about our skill kids is they don’t just play one position,” Harbach added. “They play various positions on the team; you can spread them out. They are a very talented group of kids that want to make their stamp on the school and will be exciting to watch.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Twin Valley Aug. 31: Upper Perkiomen Sept. 8: Susquenita Sept. 15: at Kutztown Sept. 22: Pequea Valley Sept. 29: Northern Lebanon Oct. 6: at Columbia Oct. 13: Hamburg Oct. 20: at Annville-Cleona Oct. 27: at Lancaster Catholic

The men in the trenches lose just two but return Jaden Gulley, who will be the leader.

About the defense

Look for Schuylkill Valley to mix things up with a 3-4 or 4-3 — whatever is working, Harbach said with a laugh.

Theo Wysocki has started all four years on varsity and will take the lead at DE. Others to watch are Kowen Gemer as a ’backer, Dillon Lackner, Colby Striker and Cooper Hohenadel in the secondary.

Intangibles

One word here: Harbach.

No matter where there is success, he has turned the Panthers into winners. Much like he did at Lancaster Catholic, where he won Class 2A state titles in 2009 and 2011, he has his athletes believing in themselves and has brought out the best in each player.

But tell him this, and he immediately shelves those thoughts.

“People want to make it about Harbach, but it's not. It’s about our kids, and I always defer that to them,” he said. “I love what I do, it’s exciting, and the next couple of years here are going to be exciting. We are changing the culture here. Our kids have been out in the community. The parents are involved, and I keep stressing academics, and luckily we don’t have anyone ineligible.”