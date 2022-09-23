Watch for Schuylkill Valley football. The Panthers are 3-2 halfway through the season and are right in the playoff mix for Class 3A in District Three. They took advantage of five turnovers from Pequea Valley on Friday night to top the Braves 55-7.

It took just three snaps for Schuylkill Valley to get onto the scoreboard, as Dominic Giuffre took a handoff 45 yards to the house. Pequea Valley moved the ball well in response, but Orlando Stoltzfus was stripped for a fumble by Cooper Hohenadel, and the ball was recovered by Luke Spotts. Giuffre proceeded to score on another three-play drive, this time from 40 yards out.

The Braves were forced into a three-and-out, and the ensuing snap went over the head of punter Peyton Leitch. With a short field, Giuffre scored his third TD of the opening quarter on a 13-yard run.

After another botched snap and a sack led to a clean three-and-out for Pequea Valley, Giuffre had a long run called back by a holding penalty, then coughed the ball up on the following play. The Braves called five straight running plays for Stoltzfus, who scored from 4 yards out on the first play of the second period.

A 33-yard pass to Dillon Lackner had Schuylkill Valley in prime position for another TD inside the Pequea Valley 10, but the Braves' defense held on for a goal-line stand to force a turnover on downs, though they quickly punted afterward. Jacob Stelluti ran in from 4 yards out for the Panthers six plays later.

Pequea Valley had a nice drive erased by more errant snaps; one led to an intentional grounding call, and the other resulted in a lost fumble. Lackner reeled in a 15-yard TD from Schuylkill Valley QB Michael Goad with just over a minute left in the half from there.

Temple got picked off on the first play of the second half by Hohenadel, who returned it to the Pequea Valley 10. Giuffre scored on the next play. Late in the third, another INT from Logan Cammauff set up a 28-yard TD catch from Lackner on a pass from backup QB Logan Nawrocki.

A third pick from Kowen Gerner in the fourth set up an eventual 1-yard QB sneak from Nawrocki to officially ice it. Schuylkill Valley will go on the road to Northern Lebanon next Friday, while Pequea Valley will travel to Columbia.