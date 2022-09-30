FREDERICKSBURG — Schuylkill Valley scored four second-half touchdowns to recover from a halftime deficit and defeat host Northern Lebanon 39-12 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football on Friday night.

Dominic Giuffre put the Panthers (3-0 L-L, 4-2 overall) up 17-12 with a 43-yard touchdown run with 7:21 left in the third period.

Schuylkill Valley dominated the fourth quarter with Logan Nawrocki coming in at quarterback. He connected with Luke Spotts for a 35-yard touchdown and a 25-12 lead with 9:48 to go, providing the 2-point run himself. Cooper Hohenadel added the clinching touchdown runs of 15 and 4 yards.

Turning point

It was a subtle thing, but when Northern Lebanon (1-2, 2-4) was still within 17-12 in the third quarter, the Vikings turned to a play that had worked so well in the first half: James Voight going deep down the left side. Voight had touchdown catches of 13 and 64 yards in the second quarter by running down the sidelines, but this time Michael Goad was in position to knock the pass down.

Stars of the game

Giuffre finished with 17 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to the go-ahead score, Giuffre had a 47-yard touchdown run in the first period that put Schuylkill Valley ahead 10-0. Defensively, Colby Crills, Logan Cammauf and Luke Martinez were heroes with interceptions.

Voight finished with 10 catches for 202 yards and all 12 of the Vikings’ points. He also had 11 tackles on defense.

Stat of the night

Schuylkill Valley held Northern Lebanon to just 54 yards on 21 carries, and just 3 yards on seven carries in the second half. Part of that rushing defensive dominance was the result of a couple big first-half sacks, which in high school come off rushing yards, by Spotts.

Up next

Schuylkill Valley will look to remain on top of the section next week and extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts Columbia. Northern Lebanon will face Kutztown for its homecoming game.