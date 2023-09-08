LEESPORT — Dominic Giuffre’s four first-half touchdowns sparked Schuylkill Valley’s convincing 48-14 nonleague football win over Susquenita on Friday night.

Giuffre rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries as the Panthers (2-1) took a 35-14 lead into halftime. His second touchdown, a 29-yard run, was his first highlight of the night. After receiving the ball, he reversed direction, pump-faked a pass and eluded the entire Blackhawks defense for the score.

Giuffre’s fourth touchdown came with 25 seconds left in the half when he picked off Blackhawk quarterback Derek Gibney’s errant pass at the line of scrimmage and took it to the house for a 45-yard pick-six and a 35-14 lead.

The second half was all about Schuylkill Valley’s defense. The Panthers stopped the Blackhawks three straight times on fourth down.

It was a long but successful night for the Panther’s secondary as they faced 41 pass attempts by quarterback Derek Gibney.

Schuylkill Valley wide receiver Kowen Gerner caught his second touchdown reception from quarterback Logan Nawrocki to make it 42-14 with 3:46 left in the game.

The Panthers begin their Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule on the road Friday night against Section Five rival Kutztown at 7 p.m.