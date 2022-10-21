This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Sam Steffey and Cocalico wore down Berks Catholic with its ground-pounding Veer offense Friday, the Eagles controlling the game en route to a 31-10 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory at Forino Sports Complex.

Steffey ran 42 times for 234 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Eagles (4-2, 5-4), joining the 1,000-yard club this season in the process

The loss all but eliminates the Saints (3-3, 3-6) from contention for a spot in the District Three Class 3A playoffs.

The game was tied 10-10 late in third quarter before Steffey’s 9-yard TD run with 2:12 left put Cocalico on top 17-10. Steffey’s 4-yard TD run made it 24-10 with 7:15 remaining.

The Saints tied it 10-10 just before the half when Josiah Jordan returned an interception 25 yards to the Cocalico 40, setting up a 23-yard field goal by Andrew Kurtz 15 seconds before intermission.

Cocalico kept the ball nearly eight minutes on its opening drive, using 15 plays to take the lead. Steffey carried eight times on the drive, the last a 2-yard TD.

Berks Catholic didn’t need nearly that much time to tie it. Jordan ran 24 yards, to the Cocalico 34, on the first play and went the final 23 four plays later to make it 7-7.

Cocalico used another ball-hogging drive – 12 plays, 6 1/2 minutes – to move to the 1, but had to settle for a field goal and 10-7 lead after a pair of penalties, both coming at the BC 1.

The Eagles controlled the first half, running 32 plays from scrimmage, compared to 15 by the Saints, but couldn’t take advantage of it.

The teams met last year at Berks Catholic, where Josiah Jordan broke off a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs as the Saints overcame an early deficit to score a 21-7 win in a District Three Class 4A quarterfinal.

The Eagles led 7-0 before defensive end Tyler Givens intercepted a pass late in the first half and Christian Cacchione ran 36 yards for the tying TD.

In the second half, Jordan scored on runs of 47 and 32 runs, and the Saints defense stifled the Eagles offense, which produced a 14-play scoring drive on its opening possession. They limited Cocalico to 187 rushing yards, more than 100 below its average.

Berks Catholic entered the week ranked No. 7 in the district 3A playoff race, with the top six qualifying. If the Saints fall short of a district berth, they’ll head to the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they’re positioned to host the 3A championship game.

Both teams have faced rugged schedules this season, making a return to districts difficult.

Berks Catholic’s .619 strength-of-schedule rating after eight weeks was higher than any Class 3A team and all but one 4A team. The Saints have played Wyomissing (8-0), Pope John Paul II (8-0), Loyalsock (7-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (7-1).

Cocalico’s tough schedule has included losses to three unbeaten teams: Solanco (21-7), Manheim Central (35-19) and Wyomissing (38-7). The other loss came to Lampeter-Strasburg (7-1) in Section Four play.