Less than a week before the start of heat acclimatization practice, and less than three weeks before the start of the 2021 season, McCaskey needs a head football coach.

After two seasons on the job, Sam London on Wednesday morning announced that he is resigning his post as the Red Tornado’s skipper.

London has been tabbed to become the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Waynesburg University, a Division III program that competes in the Presidents Athletic Conference. The job offer came last week, and he simply couldn’t say no.

“Even though we didn’t win, we’re putting kids in college, we had kids make all-academic and we had kids making the honor roll, so we did it the right way,” London told LNP about his two-year stint with McCaskey.

“I felt like this year was going to be the year,” he said, “having a lot of seniors and juniors and experienced kids back. That’s what hurts the most for me. I love this group of kids so much that I wanted to see it through. I’m definitely proud of what we’ve done, but I’m sad because I feel like I’m leaving the kids down.”

McCaskey is 0-19 under London’s watch, including a 0-9 mark in last season’s COVID-shortened campaign. The Tornado is set to open this season Aug. 27 with a nonleague game at Reading, and McCaskey will take a 26-game losing streak into that matchup.

London’s sudden departure just five days before heat acclimatization practices has McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell in scramble mode, as the Tornado gets set to take the field Monday.

Mitchell confirmed to LNP Wednesday morning that London had indeed submitted his resignation to the school district.

“This was not a firing, and we’re certainly not displeased with the job Sam has done,” Mitchell said. “He has a tremendous backing in our community. He’s a good man, and he has our program on the right track.”

McCaskey is set to return 15 total full-time starters from last season, but the Tornado will do so under an interim head coach.

“I have several meetings and conversations already lined up for (Wednesday),” Mitchell said. “We’d certainly like to start making some decisions (Wednesday) and move things forward to our HR department to make some things final, and hopefully to go public about that in the next couple of days.”

“The plan,” Mitchell added, “is to do the hard work and make the calls and formulate a plan. In all likelihood, it will be an interim tag. With this time frame, we won’t be able to do a wide-spread search and put together a committee.”

London, a 2003 Coatesville grad, played football for Millersville University and earned college degrees from Southern New Hampshire University and California (PA).

He served in the Air Force and toured in Iraq, before coaching at Capital Christian in Sacramento and locally at Cheyney University and Lincoln University before landing at McCaskey. Now, London is heading back to the college ranks.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage