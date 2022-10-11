From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Random news, notables, facts and stats with the Week 8 games on tap:

1. Ephrata RB Andre Weidman bolted for a school-record 382 rushing yards in the Mountaineers’ Week 7 win over Fleetwood … which got me thinking. Here are the top rushing performances in L-L League history, along with the last five 300-yard rushing efforts I could find:

The 400 Club

> 442 yards — Roman Clay, Lancaster Catholic in 2012

> 410 yards — Nasir Weaver, Lancaster Catholic in 2014

> 406 yards — Tab Musser, Cocalico in 1996

> 401 yards — Tommy Long, Lebanon Catholic in 1996

* The last five 300-yard rushing games by an L-L League back: Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (382 vs. Fleetwood, 2022) … Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa (330 vs. Warwick, 2021) … Cedar Crest’s Aadyn Richards (317 vs. McCaskey, 2021) … Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa (313 vs. Garden Spot, 2021) … Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz (323 vs. Hempfield, 2019).

2. Manheim Central’s dynamic duo of QB Zac Hahn and RB Brycen Armold continue to snap, crackle and pop opposing defenses. That pair has been on quite a tear, especially over the last four games, when the undefeated Barons outscored the opposition 249-20. Over that clip, Hahn is 35-of-46 (a shiny 76 percent) for 760 yards with 14 TD throws against no picks, and Armold has 44 carries for 637 yards (a crazy-good 14.5 yards per touch) with 12 TD runs. Hahn leads the league with 20 TD flips, and Armold is third in the league in rushing (1,069 yards) and he has a league-best 18 TD runs. Central is 7-0, is No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings, has scored a league-best 384 points, is second in the circuit with 430.3 yards a game, and the Barons will go for a clean 8-0 start Friday when longtime rival Conestoga Valley — riding a 2-game winning streak and making some waves — comes to Manheim for a good old-fashioned Section 2 tussle. The Buckskins’ top priority: Slowing down Hahn and Armold, who have been a force.

3. Interesting defensive assignment for Manheim Township on Friday, when the Blue Streaks — on a 2-game winning streak and making a D3-6A playoff push — play at Reading. It will be the first time those storied programs clash since 2009. The Red Knights are coming off a 38-0 whitewash win over McCaskey, and dual-threat QB Amier Burdine had a whopper game vs. the Red Tornado, with 217 passing yards and four TD throws — all to WR Ruben Rodriguez — and he also rushed for 133 yards with a TD keeper for his third 100-100 effort already this season. Township can’t let Burdine get cozy in the pocket, and the Streaks can’t let him find any open spaces to dart through on keepers. Two Township defenders to watch on Friday: D-end Eli Rodriguez (25 tackles, including a team-best four sticks losses, a team-leading 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) has been a pest off the edge, and D-tackle Julian Larue (15 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 QB hurry) has had success clogging up the middle and getting in the backfield. Township’s D (allowing a stingy 188.4 yards a game) is fourth-best in the league, and that unit can’t let Burdine shake free and make plays on Friday.

