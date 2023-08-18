More news and notables as the 37 L-L League football teams put a bow on training camp, and turn their attention to Saturday’s scrimmages …

1. There will be a few QB battles played out Saturday, and we’ll have our eyes peeled on Elizabethtown, which will welcome Penn Manor at 10 a.m. The Bears must replace their all-time leading passer — gunslinger Josh Rudy — behind center, and junior Brayden Huber and sophomore Trent Kauffman are vying for those duties. Of the two, Huber only has two mop-up duty varsity throws on a Friday night under the lights. Rudy will be tough to replace; last fall he clicked on 182-of-274 passes for a league-best 2,890 yards, with 26 TD flips. He finished his prep career with 5,463 passing yards, No. 1 in E-town program history — snapping Andy Breault’s previous mark — and 19th in L-L League annals. Huber and Kauffman — whoever gets the gig — have some big shoes to fill in Bear Country. They’ll get their first shot Saturday vs. the Comets to impress skipper Keith Stokes and E-town’s brass in game action.

2. Three defensive backs to watch this fall: Cedar Crest’s Owen Chernich, Conestoga Valley’s Malachi Santana and Hempfield’s Elias Sherrick. … Chernich knows his way around the secondary, and he’ll be flanked by some familiar faces, like Alex Abreu, Leo Tirado and Jack Waranavage. Chernich will quarterback that crew, making the Falcons a tough team to throw against. … Santana knows the drill in Conestoga Valley’s secondary, and he’ll spearhead a crew featuring other holdovers like Kyle Jankowski, Jayden Johnson and Isaiah Sensenig. Might be tricky to throw the ball against Santana and the Buckskins’ D-back brigade this time around. … Hempfield will need some big things from Sherrick, after losing safeties Brayden Felsinger and Brian Williams and cover-guy Gabe Benjamin to graduation. A new corner and two new safeties will flank Sherrick, and he’ll need to step up and lead that crew.

3. Three running backs to watch this fall: There are some stud backs coming back this season — Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold, Cocalico’s Sam Steffey, Elco’s Jake Williams and Schuylkill Valley’s Dominic Giuffre, to name a few — but here are three guys to track early on: Columbia’s Stud Campbell, Governor Mifflin’s Brandon Jones and McCaskey’s Steven Lavender. … Columbia is going to have a new QB — Calvin Hagen, Cameron McClair, Razjohn Pachot and Loudon Rupp are duking it out for those duties — so look for Campbell to spark the running game while the new signal-caller figures out the Crimson Tide’s passing attack. Plus, vet OT Dom Nell returns to anchor the line, so Campbell will have a reliable blocker up front to run behind. … Mifflin’s offense is itching to do damage, and with OT Stewart Janowski and C Gavin Kelly back to make holes in the Mustangs’ Veer look, Jones slots in nicely to be one of Mifflin’s feature backs. The Mustangs will need a breakaway kid back there after Ayden Martin graduated, and Jones has plenty of varsity carries already under his belt. He could be ticketed for even more touches this time around. Remember his name. … Lavender is poised for a breakout season for McCaskey. He took some carries last fall, so he knows the ins and outs of the Red Tornado’s attack. McCaskey will have a new QB — Jalen Cintron went into camp as QB-1 — but here’s some good news: OG Alexis Beriguete, OG Adrias Collazo and C Aaron Martin are all back for line-of-scrimmage duty, and the Tornado has a couple of O-tackles — Henry Snider and Jamere Oliver — ready for action. So Lavender should get some good push up front.

