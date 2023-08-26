This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

FORT WASHINGTON — Wilson couldn’t overcome a 13-point first-quarter deficit and fell to Roman Catholic 49-14 Friday night in its nonleague football opener at Upper Dublin High’s Cardinal Stadium.

The Bulldogs were limited to just 243 yards in total offense.

Wilson’s Tommy Hunsicker ran for 44 yards and a touchdown and threw for 165 more but was sacked four times.

Hunsicker’s 15-yard scamper 10 seconds into the second quarter brought his team within a touchdown at 13-7 but Dazhaun Hopkins responded with a 46-yard run, his second touchdown of the half, to make it a two-score game at the break.

The Bulldogs drew closer once more when Jonah Porte blocked a field goal and returned it 77 yards to the end zone to make it a 20-14 game with 8:17 left in the third quarter but the Cahillites (1-0) responded with 29 straight points.

Roman quarterback Semaj Beals threw for 264 yards and five touchdowns.

Wideout Edison Case did not play for Wilson due to injury.