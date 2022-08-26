WEST CHESTER — Manheim Central went into the 2020 football season knowing its defense was ahead of the curve. The Barons brought back a bushel of bruising tacklers from last fall, and those guys picked up right where they left off Friday night.

Rocco Daugherty scored four touchdowns four different ways, Brycen Armold had a TD run and Zac Hahn fired a TD pass, and Central flexed its muscles with a 56-7 rout over West Chester East for a quick 1-0 getaway.

“Great start and a great win,” Daugherty said, dripping with sweat on a steamy night here. “Now we need to keep doing this moving forward.”

Daugherty returned an interception 20 yards for a TD; he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it seven yards for a TD; he forced a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a TD; and he tacked on a 2-yard TD run for the Barons, who triggered the mercy rule in the third quarter after barreling to a 35-7 cushion at the half.

“He had a huge night for us,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We’re very happy. To be 1-0 after playing against an opponent we don’t know much about is a huge victory for us.”

Meanwhile, Kahlen Watt added a defensive TD of his own, picking up a fumble and racing 23 yards for a score early in the fourth quarter.

Armold, who rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries, had a 15-yard TD bolt to give Central the lead for good, 14-7, with 2:01 to go in the first quarter. After Daugherty’s pick-6 four minutes into the game, East punched right back when Mitch Ragni bolted 67 yards to Central’s 1.

Three players later, Ragni (18-98 rushing) dove in from a yard out to tie it. But it was all Central after that, as the Barons amassed 205 rushing yards, scored off three turnovers, and held the Vikings to 101 rushing yards, 121 total yards, and to just three first downs — and one of those came on a penalty.

Hahn, who clicked on 7-of-17 passes for 148 yards in his starting debut behind center for the Barons, tossed a 57-yard TD strike to Aaron Enterline on the first play of the fourth quarter to start the running clock. Central had 20 first downs and overcame a lost fumble, a pick and six penalty flags.

Bode Sipel blocked the punt, setting up Daugherty’s return. And Jaden Weit tacked on a 3-yard TD bolt for the Barons, who open up a five-game home-stand next Friday with a nonleague game vs. Immaculata (New Jersey).

“I feel like we’re pretty strong up front defensively,” Coach Hahn said. “Our line held their own, and our linebackers filled the holes and they really plugged and tackled.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77