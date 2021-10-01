ATGLEN — Columbia rallied behind the legs and arm of quarterback Robert Footman to beat Octorara 48-46 in a wild mess of a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football game here Friday.

The Crimson Tide (1-0 L-L, 4-1 overall) trailed 37-28 after the Braves (0-1, 4-2) converted two Tide turnovers into 10 points early in the fourth quarter.

“We got a kid at quarterback who’s a leader,’’ Columbia coach Bud Kyle said. “He keeps the kids up. We knew we had enough time left.’’

Footman, who threw for 274 yards and ran for 123, dragged his team into the end zone three times after that, the last on a scramble and then throw into traffic, where Jayden Boone came up with the ball in traffic, in the end zone, with 14.3 seconds left.

This was a bitter one for the Braves, who were beaten not just by Footman and his mates, but a torrent of yellow fabric. Octorara was penalized for holding eight times, among 12 total penalties for 115 yards.

“It seems like every time we play Columbia, we have four or five touchdowns called back on holds,’’ Octorara coach Jed King said. “This is just the circumstance of the game. I just try to prepare my kids. They’re brokenhearted right now.’’

This was an old-fashioned shootout. Octorara fired a variety of weapons, getting big games from QB Weston Stoltzfus, who added a 33-yard field goal to 64 yards rushing and 166 passing, and running back Steele Wrigley, who had a 73-yard rushing TD and an 80-yarder as a receiver.

Octorara led 21-20 at halftime, but the Tide started the second half with a 16-play, 74-yard march during which it became clear that the threat of Footman’s arm had the Octorara defense spread out enough, horizontally and vertically, that quarterback runs were available.

“We saw that,’’ Kyle said. “We saw that from up top, and that was an adjustment we made.’’

That drive, on which Footman ran it in from three yards out, was aided by a pass interference call on a play where a tipped Footman throw was picked off by Octorara’s Corey Diantonio.

On the game-winning march, Footman hit J’von Collazo on a brilliant throw for a 30-yard gain, and a roughing the passer penalty gave the Tide first-and-goal on the 6, leading to Footman’s scramble and find of Boone to win it.

Columbia was playing without six starters, including leading rusher Steven Rivas, due to illness.

“Octorara is a tough team,’’ Kyle said. “I knew we could win, but I knew it was going to be tough. I feel as though when we’re fully equipped we can play with anybody.’’

King has to feel that way, too.

“I told our guys, we’ve got to play through adversity, and we’ve got to learn from this. We can get better, or this can defeat us. We find out next week.’’