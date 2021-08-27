WRIGHTSVILLE — The Columbia Crimson Tide found themselves a gunslinger and a mudder Friday night.

Senior quarterback Robert Footman slung the ball all over the yard at Eastern York, completing 20 of 36 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns, to lead Columbia to a rain-soaked 46-25 nonleague victory.

As good as that was, it was 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior lineman Derek Nell who stole the show with a blocked punt and a rumble in the pouring rain. Not any old blocked punt, but one right to the gut that somehow Nell hung on to and then took toward the end zone 35 yards away with 6:14 to play in the second quarter.

Nell was caught from behind at the 1, but Steven Rivas picked him up with a 1-yard TD run to break a 12-12 tie.

The Crimson Tide never trailed after Nell’s romp in the rain.

Two of Footman’s TD passes went to Dominic Diaz-Ellis, and two went to sophomore Jayden Boone. Sophomore Arthur Poindexter caught eight balls for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Turning point

Nell’s play was certainly one, but another key play came with 3:48 to play in the third quarter when Boone intercepted a pass at EY's 37. On the very next play, Boone caught a 37-yard TD pass from Footman to increase Columbia’s lead to 38-12.

Star of the game

Aside from Footman, credit the Crimson Tide's defensive line for keeping the Golden Knights from moving forward with their quest to “Break the scoreboard” – the preseason wish of coach Joshua Campbell.