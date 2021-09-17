The Robert Footman show was on display in a big way when Columbia hosted Lancaster Catholic in a nonleague football game Friday night.

The Crimson Tide senior quarterback made up for an early fumble in style.

Footman threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 157 yards and two scores, helping Columbia to a wild 60-41 victory.

Dominic Diaz-Ellis caught two of those touchdowns, including a huge 95-yard score late in the first quarter that put the Tide ahead 14-6.

The Crusaders muffed the ensuing kickoff and 11 seconds later, Artie Poindexter ran 18 yards for a 21-7 lead.

After the teams traded touchdowns, J’Von Collazo hauled in a 53-yard scoring strike from Footman late in the first half.

Although Tony Cruz, who ran 24 times for 168 yards, romped 14 yards for a Lancaster Catholic score, it took only two plays for Columbia to answer.

Collazo hooked up with footman for a 64-yard pass with 9 seconds left before the intermission, giving Footman 294 yards passing in the first half alone and a 42-20 Tide lead at the break. Collazo finished with 117 yards receiving as the Tide rolled up 582 yards of offense on the night.

Columbia rolled for 374 yards in the half, but the Crusaders came out with a five-play, 65-yard drive all behind Cruz runs, capped by the senior back’s 13 yard score.

However, seven plays later, Footman hit Diaz-Ellis again, this time from 18 yards out and it was 48-27.

Eddie Dreesch caught a Will Cranford touchdown pass and Catholic forced a Columbia fumble on the next possession.

But three straight sacks of Cranford stalled the Crusaders’ drive and Steven Rivas put the game out of reach with a 15-yard touchdown for Columbia.

Although Mason McClair returned the kickoff 85 yards for a score, Footman capped his brilliant night with a 37-yard scamper for the final score.

Ironically, Columbia’s second play from scrimmage was a disaster. as a Footman fumble was recovered in the Tide end zone by Catholic’s JJ Keck for 6-0 Crusaders lead only 48 seconds into the contest.

Yet the Tide marched 80 yards in 14 plays with Footman scoring from 2 yards out.

The 101-point game took three hours and 11 minutes to play.

Lancaster Catholic hosts Annville-Cleona on Friday night while the Crimson Tide are at Ephrata.