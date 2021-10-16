ANNVILLE — When the the dust finally settled late Friday, Columbia and Annville-Cleona combined for 110 points, 947 yards of total offense and 41 first downs.

It was, to say the very least, an offensive explosion.

The two most important numbers on the scoreboard when the clock finally hit zeroes: The Crimson Tide outlasted the Dutchmen 62-48 to take over sole possession of first place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football race.

Columbia (3-0 league, 6-1 overall) is now in the driver’s seat to win its first section championship since the Tide had a Section Three tri-title back in 2002. Columbia finishes up with Elco and Pequea Valley.

Friday’s point-fest was arguably the craziest game in the L-L League this season. After fumbling the ball away on its first possession of the game, Columbia scored on its next nine drives, including six touchdowns on six second-half possessions, when the Tide broke open a wildly entertaining 22-22 game.

“I told the guys at halftime to stop being so tight,” Tide coach Bud Kyle said. “We told them to relax and smile a little bit. Take one play at a time. The game is still fun; don’t be on pins and needles. It was 22-22, and our goal was to come out and score and then stop them. Which we did.”

The star of Friday’s fireworks show? As has become his norm this fall, Columbia QB Robert Footman put on a simply show-stopping performance. The senior triggerman hit on 15 of 20 passes for 283 yards — eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark this season in the process — and he rushed for 76 yards with two TD keepers, including a jaw-dropping 12-yard TD run late in the third quarter, when he was flushed from the pocket and dodged at least three tackles on the way to the end zone.

“Explosive,” Footman said, describing Columbia’s quick-strike offense. “Even when our defense gives up a touchdown, we all keep our heads up. I have confidence in our team that we can do anything we want. I have all the faith in my teammates to make plays. We have athletes who can make plays at any given moment. Our guys — especially the O-line — don’t give up on any plays.”

Steven Rivas added 85 yards on the ground with a pair of TD runs of his own, as Columbia gouged out 448 total yards — 165 on the ground — and 17 first downs. Neither team punted, and the Tide ended up feasting on four key plays.

A-C, which had a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, came up short on a fake punt in the first half. The Dutchmen attempted an on-side kick to open the third quarter, but the kick went out of bounds, giving Columbia great field position. And the Tide’s Damari Simms and Dominic Diaz-Ellis both came up with interceptions for Columbia’s, which did yield 499 yards, but the Tide survived thanks to its offensive prowess.

Diaz-Ellis had two TD catches — covering 59 and 48 yards — and he had a 1-yard TD run, and Footman also hit Artie Poindexter for a 3-yard TD flip, and he zipped a 14-yard TD strike to J’von Collazo.

“We’ve given up a billion points to them the last couple of years playing them zone,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said, “so we tried man with a guy over the top. The problem is that they have six or seven guys — with a quarterback who can get them the ball. (Footman) plays the game the right way, and he really leads them. He’s a winner.”

A-C (2-1, 3-4) was terrific on the ground; the Dutchmen hammered out 374 yards — 211 by Rogan Harter, who had TD runs of 35, 5 and 86 yards, as the Dutchmen never went away, continuing to jab back after Columbia scored. A-C will look to stay in the race next week with another key game at Octorara.