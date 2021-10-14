Week 8 is on the plate for Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams, meaning there are just three more weeks to hash out section champions and District 3 playoff qualifiers.

It’s definitely go-time for teams with section-title and postseason aspirations.

A couple of rivalry games and a pair of first-place showdowns highlight Friday’s schedule, including Manheim Township and Hempfield squaring off for a traveling trophy in Neffsville.

Meanwhile, sole possession of first place will be on the line in Section 4 when Annville-Cleona welcomes Columbia, and the Section 3 standings — which feature a three-way tie in the loss column at the top — will get a facelift when Lampeter-Strasburg travels to Garden Spot.

Two of Friday’s games are off; the Solanco at Warwick Section 2 showdown and the annual “Battle of the Braves” backyard Section 4 rivalry game featuring Pequea Valley at Octorara were both postponed because of coronavirus issues.

Eight gridiron games involving L-L League teams have now been postponed this season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Previewing Friday’s 10-game Week 8 slate, with all games kicking off at 7 p.m. …

SECTION 1

Hempfield (1-1 league, 4-3 overall) at Manheim Township (2-0, 5-2): There’s never any love lost when the Black Knights and the Blue Streaks collide — pow! — and as an added bonus, the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy will be up for grabs. Township, which is riding an electric 4-game winning streak, has a 7-0 lead in the trophy series against their bitter rivals. Hempfield’s last win over the Streaks: 56-28 back in 2013. The Knights are looking to pick up the pieces — quickly — after being bumped off the section 1-line last week by Cedar Crest. Township continues to snap, crackle and pop behind soph QB Hayden Johnson, who has passed for 921 yards with 14 TD tosses during the Streaks’ 4-game winning tear. He’s tied for the league lead with 19 TD passes overall. Key kid: MT LB Ty Washington (63 tackles, 10 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) has been a beast. And this: Hempfield’s defense is fourth-best in the league, giving up 257 yards a game; Township’s O is at 335 yards a game, eighth-best in the league. But the Streaks have been a different animal in their last four outings, averaging 41 points a game over that sizzling clip.

Wilson (2-0, 4-3) at Cedar Crest (1-1, 3-3): The Bulldogs share first place with Township — Streaks make the bus ride to West Lawn in Week 10, FYI — and the Falcons are feeling fine after decking Hempfield and knocking the Knights out of first place last week. Wilson’s D is now No. 2 in the league at 231 yards a game, and the Bulldogs have allowed 645 passing yards, fewest in the league, so they’re getting some solid secondary play and plenty of pressure on unsuspecting quarterbacks. Wilson beat Cedar Crest 41-6 last year to take a 47-4-1 lead in the series. Key kid: CC RB-LB Aadyn Richards rushed for 121 yards and a TD, and he piled up 19 tackles, including seven sticks for losses, plus a pick-6 interception return last week against Hempfield. And this: Wilson’s Cam Jones has returned three punts for touchdowns this season, including a 51-yarder last week vs. McCaskey.

Penn Manor (0-2, 4-3) at McCaskey (0-2, 2-5): Two teams looking to get back on track will crack the pads in Tornado Alley; the Comets have lost two straight and the Red Tornado’s losing skid is at four in a row. Penn Manor won 42-0 last year and is 4-1 in the last five meetings. McCaskey’s last win was 27-12 back in 2016. Key kid: McCaskey RB Shymere Covington leads all Section 1 backs with 518 rushing yards. And this: Penn Manor has allowed 1,302 rushing yards, fifth-most in the league. The Comets will have to clean that up against Covington and his breakaway ability. FYI: McCaskey’s Bobby Lischner feature story.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Cocalico (2-0, 4-3) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 3-4): The Eagles share the top spot with Warwick — which will be idle this week — and they host the Warriors next Friday, so Cocalico can’t get caught looking ahead against the pesky Bears, who have been putting up some crooked numbers in the offensive department here lately; E-town QB Josh Rudy (1,422 passing yards, 11 TD) passed for 318 yards and three scores last week, when the Bears took Warwick to the wire. E-town’s D — sixth-best in the league at 282 yards a game — will be tested by the Eagles’ powerful Flexbone attack; RB Anthony Bourassa (148-1,223, 16 TD) leads the league in rushing yards and TD runs as Cocalico has hammered out a league-best 2,088 rushing yards behind a rugged O-line. The Eagles have won 10 straight in the series, including a 52-0 romp last fall. E-town’s last win: 22-21 back in 2010. Key kids: Punishing E-town D-tackles Brayden Burkholder (44 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry) and Riley Runnels (30 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble) have to plug Cocalico’s running lanes. And this: Cocalico has yielded 1,431 passing yards, most in the league, and the Eagles are at No. 23 in the L-L in total defense, giving up 385 yards a game. Could be some points in this clash. Crack your knuckles, scoreboard operator.

Manheim Central (1-1, 6-1) at Conestoga Valley (1-1, 3-4): The Barons and the Buckskins — oh my — will renew the granddaddy of all L-L League rivalries in Witmer, and the winner will remain in the lead pack in the section chase with time running out. Central staved off Solanco last week to erase the bad taste of its loss against Warwick, while CV was tripped up by Cocalico to fall a game off the pace. The crux here: The Bucks’ D — yielding 305 yards a game — must contain MC QB Judd Novak, who passed for 268 yards with four TD tosses and rushed for 94 yards with a TD keeper last week. The Bucks won 41-35 last year; it was CV’s first win over the Barons since a 12-7 victory back in 2006. Key kid: CV QB Macoy Kneisley passed for 333 yards last week against Cocalico. And this: Central’s defense is at No. 3 in the league, allowing 239 yards a game. The Barons have given up 772 rushing yards, fewest in the league. Watch: Longtime Central coach Mike Williams and longtime CV skipper Jim Cantafio — plus longtime Cocalico coach Phil Kauffman — chat Barons-Bucks rivalry and all things 50 years of L-L League football.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 6-1) at Garden Spot (1-0, 2-4): It will be a first-place scrap and a defensive showdown in New Holland, where the piping-hot Pioneers — winners of six games in a row, including a 55-0 romp over Donegal last week and owners of the league’s top-ranked defense — will take on the resurgent Spartans, who have won two games in a row, both via shutout, including a 36-0 triumph over Lebanon last week. This week, Garden Spot must limit L-S dual-threat triggerman QB Berkeley Wagner, while the Pioneers must curtail a sizzling-hot Spartans’ offense, which is averaging 46 points and 373 yards in their last two games. The Pioneers have been up to the challenge so far; L-S’s D has produced 35 tackles for losses, 34 QB hurries, eight interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. They held Donegal to 64 total yards and three first downs last week, feasting on four fumble recoveries plus a pair of safeties. L-S won 40-7 last year and is 4-1 in the last five meetings; Garden Spot’s last win was a 42-36 nod back in 2016. Key kid: L-S DT Evan Sellers had three QB hurries and a sack last week against Donegal, and five of his 20 sticks this season have gone for losses. And this: GS K Walker Martin booted three field goals last week vs. Lebanon, giving him 10 field goals this season, most in the L-L League. FYI: Walker Martin feature story.

Donegal (0-1, 4-2) at Ephrata (2-0, 5-2): The Indians are smarting after a 55-0 setback last week against L-S, which knocked them down a peg in both section and D3-4A races. Now Donegal must slow down Mountaineers’ ace RB Andre Weidman, as Ephrata tries to remain in first place in the section standings with a trip to L-S on tap next week. Trap game, what? Weidman is second in the league in rushing at 1,173 yards, plus 16 TD romps, and he has back-to-back 200-yard rushing games under his belt. Donegal’s D, allowing 309 yards a game, better be in run-stuff mode vs. Ephrata. The Mounts — who haven’t had a 7-win season since 2003 — won 33-7 last year, and are 2-1 in the last three meetings against the Indians. Key kid: Ephrata LB Cole Freeman (42 tackles, 10 for losses, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 QB hurries, 3 pass breakups) continues to be a force. And this: Ephrata’s defense is fifth-best in the league, allowing 272 yards a game; the Mounts have amassed 64 tackles for losses, 23 sacks, six picks and nine fumble recoveries. You think they’d like that Daniel Boone game back? FYI: Ephrata’s Andre Weidman feature story.

Lancaster Catholic (0-2, 3-4) at Lebanon (0-2, 0-7): The Crusaders have dropped two games in a row to fall off the pace in the section race, and they’ll get a Cedars’ squad that is still looking for its first victory and is bringing up the rear in the league in total offense and points-scored production. Catholic won 15-12 in OT last year, and is 2-1 in the last three games against Lebanon. Key kid: LC RB Tony Cruz (132-525, 8 TD) has been held to 50 total yards in the last two games. See if he gets back on track here against the Cedars, who have allowed 1,414 rushing yards, second-most in the league. And this: Catholic has rushed for 1,000 yards on the button, and is averaging 243 yards a game; Lebanon is allowing 384 yards a game, No. 22 in the league. FYI: LC K-P Daniel Mueller gives verbal commitment to Villanova.

SECTION 4

Columbia (2-0, 5-1) at Annville-Cleona (2-0, 3-3): Sole possession of first place will be on the line when the Crimson Tide and the Dutchmen duke it out. Columbia will bring its top-ranked offense to town; the Tide is cranking out 448 yards a game, and QB Robert Footman leads the league with 1,846 passing yards and 19 TD tosses. A-C has allowed 669 passing yards — second-fewest in the league behind Wilson — but the Dutchmen are giving up 335 total yards a game. Columbia’s D, meanwhile, is tasked with slowing down A-C’s wicked Veer attack, which has churned out 1,778 rushing yards, third-most in the league; RB Rogan Harter (40-591, 5 TD) is averaging a league-best 14.8 yards per carry for the Dutchmen. Columbia won 44-7 last year, snapping A-C’s 7-game winning streak in the series. The Tide’s previous dub was an 18-6 decision back in 2012. Key kid: Columbia RB Steven Rivas had an 89-yard night on the ground last week against Northern Lebanon. The Tide will go up top most of the time, but if they need to kill clock and move the chains here, keep an eye on Rivas. And this: Columbia’s last section championship was a Section 3 tri-title with Cocalico and L-S — when they all went 7-1 — back in 2002. FYI: Columbia QB Robert Footman feature story. … FYI: A-C’s Alex Long feature story.

Northern Lebanon (0-2, 3-4) at Elco (1-1, 2-4): The Vikings and the Raiders could both use some positive mojo; NL has dropped three games in a row, and Elco was KO’d by Octorara last week, as the Raiders’ chances for defending their section crown and making the D3-4A playoff bracket took a jab to the jaw. Elco features the seventh-ranked D in the league at 282 yards a game, and the Raiders must curtail the Vikings’ new look; Ethan Ebersole stepped in behind center last week vs. Columbia, while Grady Stichler shifted to RB duties, where he rushed for 70 yards and caught a couple of passes. Ebersole had two TD tosses against the Tide. We’ll see if NL sticks with that look vs. the Raiders. Elco has won three in a row in the series, including a 36-7 victory last year. Key kid: Elco RB Jake Williams made his season debut last week against Octorara and he rushed for 50 yards and a TD. And this: NL’s D has been nicked for 1,200-plus rushing yards, and the Vikings have to slow down Elco’s Veer look, which has produced 1,557 rushing yards; QB Cole Thomas (497 yards, 8 TD) and RB Luke Williams (728 yards, 7 TD) have been tough to tackle — and now Jake Williams is back as a change-of-pace runner. FYI: NL’s Kalani Adams feature story.

