All was right again in the football universe at Conestoga Valley last fall.

No, the COVID-19-delayed, 1-2 start wasn’t much fun. But those last five weeks were glorious for the Buckskins, who ripped off five wins in a row — including an unforgettable victory over longtime rival Manheim Central — for a second-place finish in Section Two, while earning a ton of respect and street cred for getting out of an early jam.

That also means plenty of good vibes in Witmer, where CV is set to return plenty of top-shelf talent this time around, as the Bucks hope to ride the momentum and run with the lead pack yet again.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Two PIAA: Class 5A Head coach: Gerad Novak (21st season in second stint, 82-90) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 6-2 (3-2 L-L) Key players returning: OG Noah Admassu, TE-LB Michael Burnett, QB Macoy Kneisley, DE Josue Marente, C-DT Carter May, OG Kyle McGallicher, WR-DB Jaiyell Plowden, OT Thomas Ripson, WR-DB Avery Tran, RB-DB Nick Tran.

“The kids sense it,” longtime CV coach Gerad Novak said. “They have some high aspirations and they’ve been saying some things to each other as a group. They know what they’d like to do and where they’d like to be this season. They’ve set the standards higher and that’s a good thing because it’s not coming from me.”

About the offense

Start with the return of junior QB Macoy Kneisley, who had a breakout sophomore season piloting CV’s spread attack last fall with 800-plus passing yards, and he showed some serious moxie and play-making abilities during the Bucks’ winning streak.

“From his freshman year to his sophomore year, he grew so much,” Novak noted. “He’s really come on, and he’s very familiar with what we’re doing and how we do things. We’ve finally got the offense to where I wanted it to be.”

Former Hempfield coach Ron Zeiber has been working with Kneisley this summer, and the Bucks’ QB has some familiar faces at his disposal, like fleet wideout Jaiyell Plowden and RB Nick Tran.

There is some great news in the trenches with all-stars Noah Admassu, at guard, and Carter May, at center, back in the fold, and OG Kyle McGallicher, who missed his entire junior season with an injury, returns, as well as holdover OT Thomas Ripson.

“Up front, I feel like we’re pretty solid there,” May said. “We’re still finalizing some things, but our line is just as solid, if not better, than last year. We could really take off there this year. I know I have some high hopes for the line this season.”

CV must replace sure-handed receiver Zach Fisher and multi-purpose back Booper Johnson — WR Avery Tran and TE Michael Burnett are two names to remember — as well as reliable kicker Nate Heck, so Novak and his staff are still plugging some holes.

About the defense

Novak has some question marks here, with a multitude of players to replace on this side of the ball, including both defensive ends (Charles Janvrin, Spencer Gehman) and both safeties (Fisher, Cooper McCloud).

The ringleaders of CV’s 4-3 scheme are Burnett at LB and D-end Josue Marente, who were all-star picks last fall.

“You can’t just say that you want to be at the top of the section, you have to work for it,” Novak said. “They have some goals and some aspirations, and now we have to push them along and make sure they’re working hard to attain that.”

Final word

“The kids are really excited about the beginning of the season, and the possibilities of what’s to come because we have a lot of guys back on the offensive side of the ball,” Novak said. “I think we’re going to be able to score points. It’s going to come down to keeping the other team from scoring more points. That’s our big question.”