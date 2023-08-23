Let’s EAT.

Effort. Attitude. Toughness.

That’s the Fleetwood Tigers’ mantra heading into the 2023 season.

Those three words are the building blocks to the philosophy that Fleetwood is using as it gears up for the new season.

The Tigers are coming off a tough 2-8 record in 2022, but there is a feeling of better chemistry in this year’s squad, something that coach Steve Pangburn hopes will translate to wins on the gridiron.

Fleetwood will have a very meaningful game right out of the gate with a matchup against traditional rival Kutztown, better known as the Hall of Fame Game.

But perhaps the biggest thing for Fleetwood entering the new season is that its players have built better bonds with one another through team bonding activities away from the locker room and football field.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Steve Pangburn (second season, 2-8) • Base offense: Multiple Gun • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2022 results: 2-8 (0-6 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB Czion Brickle, OT Brandon Delgrosso, OG Harrison Fisher, TE-DE Landon Hare, C-DE Cody Harders, RB-LB Trey Killian, OG-DT Hunter Leister, K Will Maurek, WR-LB Tristin McFarland, WR-DB Mason Musitano, RB-LB Jasion Petion, QB Jack Riffle, OT Hunter Svoboda.

Offensively, Fleetwood returns all but one lineman. That increased familiarity on the O-line should come in handy, too, as the Tigers have switched to a new multi-gun formation on offense.

Also returning on the offensive side of the ball for Fleetwood is wideout Mason Musitano, who caught 27 passes in 2022, and scored a team-high six touchdowns before an injury in Week Five sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Musitano said he is focused on his rehab, in particular his time in the weight room, and that he is the healthiest he's ever been.

“We're excited to have Mason’s leadership back,” Pangburn said.

Musitano, who has a solid relationship with quarterback Jack Riffle, could double his 2022 numbers if he is able to remain healthy for the entire season.

“We're very deep at the skill positions,” said Pangburn, who mentioned that the Tigers are “three or four deep” at each skill position.

“We don’t have a bad target on the field,” Riffle said of the weapons in the arsenal for Fleetwood's offense.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Kutztown Sept. 1: Conrad Weiser Sept. 8: at Upper Perkiomen Sept. 15: at Twin Valley Sept. 22: Garden Spot Sept. 30: at Kennard-Dale (11 a.m.) Oct. 7: Ephrata Oct. 13: at Elizabethtown Oct. 20: Solanco Oct. 27: at Daniel Boone

Riffle cited a more experienced group heading into the new season, and said he feels the growth of the team can lead to more wins.

“We're a more mature team and it’ll translate onto the field,” Riffle said.

“Staying in the game the entire time is something we think we can do better this season,” tackle and defensive end Hunter Svoboda added.

Fleetwood sits in a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, and while there are spots to be filled, the Tigers are going to give a lot of effort on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’re going to get after it on defense,” Pangburn said.

Pangburn also said his team has created a family atmosphere, and that the players are willing to put it all out there for each other.

His players echoed the same sentiment.

“We didn’t have enough team bonding in previous seasons,” offensive and defensive lineman Hunter Leister said.

It’ll be an interesting race for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three crown, and the Tigers will have to face off against some heavyweights within the section. They’ll see Garden Spot at home and take a trip to Twin Valley as their first two sectional matchups.

But will the better team chemistry translate to points on the board and wins on the record?

That is yet to be seen.

However, Fleetwood’s program looks to take a step forward, and having leaders who treat players as family will ensure more buy-in from the youngsters.