It’s been an eventful three years for Lancaster-Lebanon League football.

In 2020, teams faced the dreaded COVID-19 season, with limited fans in the stands, scaled down schedules and pared back playoff brackets. The good news was that there was a season, and that fall athletes across the board were allowed to congregate and get back out there on the fields and in the gym and compete.

In 2021, there was a sense of normalcy in the air, but still, some of the COVID-19 rules and regulations still lingered, and a random game here and there was postponed as everyone got used to life coming out of a pandemic.

“We all learned to be flexible and to adapt,” Ephrata football coach Kris Miller said, “because schedules could have changed literally at any time.”

There was an enormous change in 2022, when the league welcomed 13 Berks County gridiron squads to the fold to form a mega, five-section, 37-team conference. It was a season of transition. And it was a season of different bus rides and schedules and new teams for everyone to familiarize themselves with.

Now that those pandemic years and ironing out all of those wrinkles from the Berks merger are in the rearview mirror, the L-L League football crowd is hoping this season will be a true return to normalcy.

“The last three years have been pretty nuts,” Miller said. “It was something you couldn’t prepare for, and as a coach, it was something you thought you’d never have to prepare for — going through a pandemic. We had to go through that for a good two years, and then they added the Berks schools. But it still came down to us working with the kids and trying to make progress.”

While figuring out a new schedule and different X’s and O’s — not to mention dealing with pandemic protocols.

“As soon as you thought things were dying down, there would be another spike,” said Cocalico football coach Bryan Strohl, who guided his Eagles to the District 3 Class 5A championship and into the PIAA state semifinals last fall.

“There were a lot of unknowns,” Strohl continued, “so you had to just go about your business and do the best you could. You really had to learn to adapt on the fly. During COVID, that was as much change as you didn’t want or expect. After that, everything has seemed much more moderate. But there certainly was a lot of change there. Hopefully we can all get back into the best routine as possible at this point.”

It all starts again Friday, when for the second year in a row LNP|LancasterOnline will host the L-L League football media day festivities at our downtown Lancaster offices.

Players and coaches from all 37 teams will pose for photos, huddle for interviews with local reporters and sit in front of any number of video cameras to chat about the upcoming season — a season everyone is hoping will be, well, normal.

“Look, change is constant,” Strohl said. “That’s the nature of the beast when you coach high school football. The kids change from year to year. This isn’t the pros, where sometimes you have a guy in your system for 15 years.”

The season will get started on the field on Aug. 7, with a week of PIAA-mandated heat acclimatization practices. The way the weather has been this summer — heat advisory warnings and blistering temperatures have become the norm — those sessions should certainly serve their purpose.

L-L League fall practices for all sports begin in earnest on Aug. 14, and that’s when the football crew will gather for two-a-day sessions and more preseason work leading up to Aug. 19, when all 37 teams are set to compete in scrimmages all around the region.

Week 1 games — cue the marching bands, cheerleaders and all the pomp and circumstance — are set for Aug. 25, with the section openers on tap for Sept. 15. The Week 10 games on the final night of the regular season will be played Oct. 27, four days before Halloween.

The playoffs begin a week later, and a handful of L-L League squads will be out to get back to District 3 championship games.

In Class 6A, Manheim Township fell to Harrisburg in last year’s title game; in Class 5A, Cocalico is the reigning champ; in Class 4A, Manheim Central fell to Bishop McDevitt in last year’s championship; in Class 3A, Wyomissing captured its fourth straight crown last fall; and in Class 2A, Annville-Cleona fell to Trinity in last year’s title clash, as the L-L League produced a champ or a runner-up in five of the district’s six classifications.

The league welcomed three new coaches this offseason: Anthony Sottasante is in at Donegal, Ed Smith takes over at Octorara, and J.D. Okuniewski is the new skipper at Daniel Boone.

“Every year is a new year,” Miller said, “and even through the pandemic we wanted to keep our program moving forward and keep pushing the right buttons — even with all the outside stuff that was happening around us.

“For all intents and purposes, this is the first year (our seniors) are going into the season kind of knowing what’s going to happen. They went through the (COVID-19) protocols, and last year we had a completely new section. This year we know the teams that we’re going to play, and we’re familiar with them. We know what we have to do.”

