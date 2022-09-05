From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Cranking up the Week 3 preview machine:

1. Hamburg and Fairfield will crack the pads in a varsity football game for the first time ever on Friday, when the Knights make the 112-mile trek over to northern Berks County to tango with the red-hot Hawks. Hamburg has scored an L-L League-best 123 points, and is averaging a robust 381 yards a game. They put up a scoreboard-popping 75 points in a win over Warrior Run in Week 2, the most points in a single game in program history. QB Xander Menapace is a cool 21-for-27 for 317 yards with three TD flips, Pierce Mason has five TD runs, a kickoff return for a TD, a punt return for a TD, and Hamburg, under rookie skipper Matt Hoffert, is giving up a scant 110 yards a game. Fairfield? Well, the Knights are 0-2, with a 24-7 setback against Eastern York after a 57-0 loss against Windber, out of District 5. Now they have to contend with Hamburg, which is firing on all cylinders so far in 2022.

2. One team that needs a turnaround — lickety-split — is Warwick. The Warriors are sitting at 0-2 heading into their Friday tilt at Cedar Crest. The Falcons are soaring right along at 2-0, and QB Jay Huber is lighting up the sky with 461 passing yards and six TD tosses — three to sure-handed WR Nolan Groff. Warwick’s D is fifth from the bottom in the league, giving up 391 yards a game. And the Warriors have yielded 502 rushing yards, the most in the league. Cocalico’s Sam Steffey piled up 199 stripes in Week 1, and Ephrata’s Andre Weidman had 134 ground yards in Week 2. Odd start for Warwick — who we still very much expect to challenge in the upcoming Section 2 race, even with that “Road Warrior” schedule with eight road games on the docket — with setbacks vs. Cocalico and Ephrata in the George Male trophy game, snapping a string of 15 wins in a row in that series. The O has been A-OK — Warwick is averaging 318 yards a game and QB Jack Reed has thrown for 474 yards and three scores — but the Warriors have to cut down on turnovers, and this week try and keep Huber and the Falcons’ firecracker-hot offense under wraps in this showdown.

3. Elizabethtown is 2-0 and is absolutely crushing it offensively, cranking out a gaudy 499.5 yards a game — tops in the league, along with a league-best 575 passing yards — with wins over backyard rival Donegal and McCaskey. Rookie skipper Keith Stokes and his Bears will get another 2-0 outfit, Lower Dauphin, on Friday, when E-town and LD will square off under the bright lights inside Hersheypark Stadium, the Falcons’ home field. LD was awarded a forfeit win over Middletown in Week 1; the Blue Raiders had their season canceled because of a hazing incident in the program. LD held off Twin Valley 17-14 last week, and they’ve owned this series as of late. The Falcons beat the Bears 32-12 in E-town last fall. That was the first time the teams met since a home-and-home nonleague set in 2012-13. LD won via shutout in both matchups: 38-0 in 2012 at E-town, and 48-0 in Hersheypark Stadium in 2013. This time around, the Falcons have to curtail the Bears’ blistering-hot O.

