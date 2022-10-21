It's the calm before the storm in the 2022 L-L League football season: Week 9.

A fairly low-key week by the rest of the year's standards thus far, but there will still be some bangers on tap for tonight. At the front is Garden Spot at Elizabethtown, where the Spartans and Bears are vying to stay in second place behind Solanco in Section Three, as well as keep their positions in the Class 5A rankings for District 3.

Another big-time contest is Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley. The Panthers are on a six-game winning streak and have found themselves tied atop the Section Five standings with Lancaster Catholic. A win over the Dutchmen, who are firmly in the mix for the district playoffs in Class 2A, could set up a first-place showdown with the Crusaders next week.

Among the unbeatens: Exeter is looking to improve to 9-0 at home against Conestoga Valley, as is Manheim Central on the road at Governor Mifflin. If both teams win, they'll be playing for first place in Section Two next week. Solanco (at home vs. Fleetwood) and Wyomissing (on the road at Octorara) will also be going for 9-0.

Other notable games include Penn Manor at Manheim Township, where the Comets are on the outside looking in for the Class 6A playoffs and need an upset win over the Blue Streaks to stay alive. The same applies for Cedar Crest in its home game vs. Hempfield.

Cocalico and Berks Catholic, where both the Eagles and Saints are are both fighting to force their way into the postseason; a loss for either the Eagles or Saints could end their playoff hopes. Lastly, a win over Muhlenberg could put Ephrata in line for its first playoff appearance in 35 years.

