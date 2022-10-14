There are just three weeks remaining in the 2022 L-L League football season, and the momentum hasn't slowed down in each week's lineup of games.

The biggest bout of week 8 looks to be one of two non-section contests on the slate: Exeter at Hempfield, where the Eagles (No. 2 in Class 5A for District 3) will look to stay unbeaten against the Black Knights (No. 2 in Class 6A).

The L-L still has five of District 3's six 7-0 teams; along with Exeter, Solanco (No. 1 in Class 5A, at Daniel Boone), Manheim Central (No. 1 in Class 4A, hosting No. 11 Class 5A Conestoga Valley), Wyomissing (No. 1 in Class 3A, at No. 10 Class 4A Conrad Weiser) and Lancaster Catholic (No. 2 in Class 3A, at Kutztown) are looking to keep it that way.

Here are some other games this week with District 3 playoff implications: Wilson (No. 7 in Class 6A) at Penn Manor (No. 8 in Class 6A), Elizabethtown (No. 4 in Class 5A) at Fleetwood (No. 12 in Class 4A), Ephrata (No. 15 in Class 5A) at Twin Valley (No. 4 in Class 4A), Lampeter-Strasburg (No. 2 in Class 4A) at Elco (No. 8 in Class 4A) and Schuylkill Valley (No. 5 in Class 3A) at Hamburg (No. 4 in Class 3A).

